With all the power-leveling and Bronze collecting in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, you really should find time to sit down, relax, and maybe get a haircut or a makeover. Luckily, I know just the place.

Here’s where to find a Barber in Pandaria in WoW MoP Remix.

Pandaria Barber location in WoW MoP Remix

There are only two barbers on the entire continent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two Barbers in Pandaria in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix (actually, it’s the same one but in two different locations), and you can only visit one depending on your faction.

Alliance Barber location in WoW MoP Remix

It turns out the Alliance doesn’t want us to see the barber up close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Alliance Barber in the Shrine of the Severn Stars in the Valley of Eternal Blossoms. She is Mei Steadypaw, and you can find her near the rightmost door of the Shrine entrance. While Mei doesn’t have a “Barber” title, two distinct barber chairs are beside her. Sit down on one of them and give yourself that much-needed makeover. There is a Dragonriding customization spot right next to Mei in case you want to sharpen the scales of your dragon while you’re at it.

Horde Barber location in WoW Mop Remix

Times are tough, so Mei has to work for both sides. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Horde players, the Barber is Mei Steadypaw (that double-crossing, scissor-wielding, fluffy traitor), and you can find her in the Valley of Eternal Blossoms outside the Shrine of the Two Moons (near the rightmost entrance). Yet again, she won’t have a “Barber” in her name, nor will there be a traditional barber pole, but she does have two barber chairs right next to her. Like with the Alliance side, there’s another ring for customizing your dragon.

