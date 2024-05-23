Valley of Eternal Blossoms from WoW Mists of Pandaria
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

Where to find a Barber in Pandaria in WoW MoP Remix

The Pandaren must trim their fur somewhere, right?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 23, 2024 09:30 am

With all the power-leveling and Bronze collecting in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, you really should find time to sit down, relax, and maybe get a haircut or a makeover. Luckily, I know just the place.

Recommended Videos

Here’s where to find a Barber in Pandaria in WoW MoP Remix.

Pandaria Barber location in WoW MoP Remix

Map of Pandaria in WoW MoP remix showing where the Barbers are located
There are only two barbers on the entire continent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two Barbers in Pandaria in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix (actually, it’s the same one but in two different locations), and you can only visit one depending on your faction.

Alliance Barber location in WoW MoP Remix

Alliance Barber in WoW MoP Remix when viewed from a flying mount
It turns out the Alliance doesn’t want us to see the barber up close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Alliance Barber in the Shrine of the Severn Stars in the Valley of Eternal Blossoms. She is Mei Steadypaw, and you can find her near the rightmost door of the Shrine entrance. While Mei doesn’t have a “Barber” title, two distinct barber chairs are beside her. Sit down on one of them and give yourself that much-needed makeover. There is a Dragonriding customization spot right next to Mei in case you want to sharpen the scales of your dragon while you’re at it.

Horde Barber location in WoW Mop Remix

Mei Steadypaw in WoW MoP remix standing next to two barber chairs
Times are tough, so Mei has to work for both sides. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Horde players, the Barber is Mei Steadypaw (that double-crossing, scissor-wielding, fluffy traitor), and you can find her in the Valley of Eternal Blossoms outside the Shrine of the Two Moons (near the rightmost entrance). Yet again, she won’t have a “Barber” in her name, nor will there be a traditional barber pole, but she does have two barber chairs right next to her. Like with the Alliance side, there’s another ring for customizing your dragon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to start and complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic
A subzone in Twilight Highlands with statues and dragons
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 23, 2024
Read Article WoW players agree MoP Remix highlights one major issue with the game
WoW characters and rewards from MoP Remix
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players agree MoP Remix highlights one major issue with the game
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 23, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the To The Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix
Sunreavers riding on a ship to Isle of Thunder
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the To The Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to start and complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic
A subzone in Twilight Highlands with statues and dragons
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 23, 2024
Read Article WoW players agree MoP Remix highlights one major issue with the game
WoW characters and rewards from MoP Remix
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players agree MoP Remix highlights one major issue with the game
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 23, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the To The Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix
Sunreavers riding on a ship to Isle of Thunder
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the To The Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 23, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.