One of the quests you’ll have to solve while adventuring in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is called Lightning in a Bottle.

This is a quest in Mount Hyjal that requires you to collect a Charged Condenser Jar. Even when you thoroughly read the quest, it might not be clear which specific items you should be looking for and what should you do with them to finish it. Here’s how to start and complete Lightning in a Bottle in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

How to start Lightning in a Bottle in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Lightning in a Bottle start location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can start the Lightning in a Bottle quest by talking to Ian Duran in Mount Hyjal at the Shrine of Goldrinn at coordinates [28, 29]. This is one of many quests in this zone, but it’s limited to Alliance players only.

How to complete Lightning in a Bottle in WoW Cataclysm Classic

After you get the quest, head to the ledge at coordinates [28, 39], defeat Twilight Stormcaller, and then interact with the rod at the same location. Once you do this, use the Totem of Lo’Gosh in your bag or on the right side of your UI to turn the quest in. This will summon the Spirit of Lo’Gosh, offering you the next quest in the chain, Into the Maw!

In case this quest bugs out or you can’t interact with it, the easiest way to fix it is to use the “/reload” command in the chatbox. One of the bugs in the past was the “No Loot” message upon interacting with the rod, and you can fix this by abandoning the quest and doing it anew or ensuring you’re at least level 81.

Once you’re done with this zone, you can always get more experience in other Cataclysm zones like Vashj’ir, Deepholm, Uldum, and Twilight Highlands.

