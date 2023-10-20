How to get the new Arfus pet in WoW Dragonflight during Hallow’s End

Here's how to get one of WoW's most prestigious and rare Hallow's End collectibles.

A new collectible pet is available for you to pick up in WoW Dragonflight during this year’s Hallow’s End event.

Arfus, an adorable ghostly dog, is an entirely new rare drop that joined the long list of cosmetic items and collectibles that are available during Hallow’s End. In addition to other new cosmetics, such as the Bucket of Morbid Treats off-hand item, the Arfus pet is all-new for 2023. Hallow’s End received a ton of revamps this year, and the swath of new cosmetic items that are available to collect is only scratching the surface when it comes to things that you can do in WoW this Halloween season.

If you’re one of WoW’s most dedicated pet hunters, you’ll want to add Arfus to your collection. The blue ghost dog is only available during the Hallow’s End season, so you’ll need to be sure to farm him before the calendar rolls over.

Here’s how to get Arfus in WoW this Hallow’s End.

Arfus pet in WoW Dragonflight: Source and potential drop rate, explained

Arfus only drops out of the Loot-Filled Pumpkin, which is a reward for defeating the Headless Horseman encounter during Hallow’s End. It’s unclear if you need to have the new hard mode difficulty enabled while fighting the Horseman to have a chance at receiving Arfus, however, players on the WoW database Wowhead have reported that the pet drops out of the pumpkin on both normal difficulty and hard mode.

Arfus is one of the rarest pets you can get this Hallow’s End. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s also unknown at this time what the exact drop rate is for Arfus and how many Headless Horseman runs you’ll have to complete to get the dog. But, as is the case with all rare items in WoW, it can be assumed that the drop rate for Arfus is relatively low, and you’ll have to get extremely lucky with your drops this Hallow’s End to get the pet.

We recommend assembling your army of alts and taking down the Headless Horseman as many times as you can per day during Hallow’s End to up your chances of getting Arfus. Your alts must be level 60 to get the Loot-Filled Pumpkin at the end of your Headless Horseman runs.

Arfus can also be earned by WoW Wrath Classic players who complete the achievement “Defense Protocol Gamma: Terminated” in that version of the game.

Hallow’s End will remain active in WoW until Nov. 1, so you have until then to add Arfus to your pet collection.

