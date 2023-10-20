All differences between Hallow’s End events in WoW WOTLK Classic and WoW Dragonflight

It may take a while, but trick-or-treating in WoW is a lot of fun

World of Warcraft’s version of Halloween, Hallow’s End, is upon us, and things are starting to look spooky in WoW. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything, we’ll let you know what you can do in each World of Warcraft version so you don’t miss out on anything.

World of Warcraft Classic Hallow’s End

A Dward waving at the camera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Classic is the way to go if you want to experience what the very first Hallow’s End felt like. First and foremost, you can go trick-or-treating.

During this two-week seasonal event, you can visit every single Inn and outpost around Azeroth and talk to the Innkeeper (or whoever can set up your Hearthstone). Talk to them and pick the “Trick or treat” option. If you are lucky, you will receive a Treat Bag with candy, masks, or wands that can completely transform your character’s look for a while.

If you aren’t lucky, you won’t get a bag, but you’ll be transformed into a critter or a skeleton. The critter transformation lasts for only a few seconds, while the Skeleton one lasts for an hour. You can dismiss the skeleton transformation, so don’t worry.

Something important to note is that once you trick-or-treat at any Innkeeper, you won’t be able to do it again for a whole hour. You also can’t trick-or-treat at the same Innkeeper twice.

At some of these locations, you can even bob for apples. Just find a bucket of water filled with apples, interact with it, and you’ll get five Bobbing Apples. These are great because they give you stamina, spirit, and a healing buff.

There are also plenty of Hallow’s End quests, including the famous Wickerman Ceremony quest and PvP-encouraging events between Tirisfal Glades and Southshore, where you play a trick on the opposing faction.

The most useful thing you can get out of this event is a 16-slot Pumpkin Bag, which you can get as a rare drop from any 50+ level mob.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic Hallow’s End

The Lich King holding his sword. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Seasonal events really hit a new high with the release of Wrath of the Lich King in 2008. Not only did players get new quests and events, but with the addition of an achievement system, players now had one more reason to participate.

First of all, Trick or treating is still a thing in WOTLK Classic, except it has become lazier (kind of like in real life, actually). You no longer have to talk to each innkeeper; just interact with the giant Candy buckets next to them and get an item called “Handful of Candy.” Open this item to get Tricky Treats, Candy, Masks, and Costumes. There is no longer a one-hour debuff preventing you from trick or treating, so go nuts.

The Tricky Treats can be used to buy cool things like costumes and more candy. Naturally, since WOTLK Classic has more zones, you have more places to get candy from.

You still have the same quests as in Classic, but they have been altered slightly. You should definitely finish all of them since they are required for some Hallow’s End achievements. As for the 16 Slot Pumpkin Bag, you can still get it from mobs, but since there are better bags in WOTLK Classic, it’s not a huge deal.

What is a huge deal is the Headless Horseman quest. You can encounter him in one of the starting towns, and once you beat him in a one-on-one fight, he becomes an optional boss in Scarlet Monastery Graveyard. Each player can summon him once a day, meaning you can fight him 5 times per dungeon run and even more if you are willing to rotate with other players. He isn’t a difficult boss, but he drops some great gear and other goodies, including his mount.

Dragonflight Hallow’s End

Alexstrasza from World of Warcraft. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As much as I want to tell you that much has been added to enrichen Hallow’s End since WOTLK, that just wasn’t the case. Sure, there are many more Inns and outposts to trick or treat at, but nothing as groundbreaking as the Headless Horseman.

Speaking of that, the Headless Horseman is still in the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard, but he’s a lot tougher. You also have a new, harder mode for the Headless Horseman if you want an achievement.



If you still care about mission board quests, there are a few of them that can give you a few extra Tricky Treats but nothing major.

Otherwise, you still have all the stuff from all the previous expansions, except you have plenty of new zones to explore and collect candy from.

And that’s everything you can look forward to in all WoW versions. If this is your first time trick-or-treating in Dragonflight, then you may want to know where all the candy buckets are.

