How to get the Bucket of Morbid Treats cosmetic off-hand in WoW Dragonflight

There's a new cosmetic item you can add to your collection this Halloween season.

Hallow’s End is live once again in World of Warcraft, and in 2023, several new cosmetic items have been added to the holiday as part of its extensive revamp. One of those cosmetics is an all-new piece of gear that’s equippable in the off-hand slot: the Bucket of Morbid Treats.

This cosmetic item is essentially a trick-or-treating basket in the shape of a pumpkin’s head. The Bucket of Morbid Treats is a glowing jack-o’-lantern that is filled to the brim with spooky candies and an eyeball jutting out of its top. The new-for-2023 bucket is relatively easy to obtain as well.

Here’s how to get the Bucket of Morbid Treats for yourself this Hallow’s End in WoW Dragonflight.

Where to buy the Bucket of Morbid Treats in WoW during Hallow’s End

The Bucket of Morbid Treats can be purchased at Hallow’s End vendors for 150 Tricky Treats. These vendors—Dorothy and Chub—are located outside the gates of Stormwind City and the Undercity, respectively.

Tricky Treats can be farmed throughout the course of Hallow’s End by completing quests during the event, beating the Headless Horseman encounter, and traveling between the game’s continents to collect Candy Buckets. As long as you participate in Hallow’s End content between now and the end of the event, you’ll be earning Tricky Treats passively.

The Bucket of Morbid Treats is on sale for 150 Tricky Treats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have 150 Tricky Treats in your inventory, return to either Dorothy in Elwynn Forest or Chub in the Undercity to purchase the Bucket of Morbid Treats.

Unfortunately, the Bucket of Morbid Treats does not appear on your character while sheathed—you have to draw your weapon to see it. This is definitely a bummer considering it would’ve been nice to see the trick-or-treating basket on your hip while walking around.

The Bucket of Morbid Treats can be obtained between now and the end of WoW’s Hallow’s End event, which wraps up on Nov. 1.

