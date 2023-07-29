How to get the Judgment set for Paladins in World of Warcraft

Whether you're hunting for transmog or an upgrade, here's how to get WoW's most famous armor set.

The Judgment set is easily the most recognizable armor set in the history of World of Warcraft. The Paladin-only armor set is known for its vibrant red-and-gold color scheme, as well as its trademark helmet that has become synonymous with the “look” of a Paladin, dating back all the way to its introduction to the game in 2004.

The Judgment set has become the gold standard for what a WoW armor set should look and feel like. Few other sets in the game have as much class fantasy and appeal attached to it as the Judgment set does, and for that reason, it’s a highly sought-after set for both endgame players in Classic WoW, as well as transmog hunters in retail WoW.

Whether you’re a Classic or modern WoW player, you’ll be able to find the pieces of the Judgment armor set in the same locations, as their sources have not changed since 2004.

Here are all of the items in World of Warcraft’s famous Judgment set and where to get them in-game.

All Judgment set armor pieces and drop sources

The Judgment set can be obtained by running two endgame Classic raids: Blackwing Lair and Molten Core. Most of the items found in the set are available in Blackwing Lair. An additional item can be found in Onyxia’s Lair.

Item Slot Item name Source Head Judgment Crown / Judgment Hood Nefarian, Blackwing Lair / Onyxia, Onyxia’s Lair Shoulders Judgment Spaulders Chromaggus, Blackwing Lair Chest Judgment Breastplate Nefarian, Blackwing Lair Wrist Judgment Bindings Razorgore the Untamed, Blackwing Lair Gloves Judgment Gauntlets Ebonroc, Firemaw, and Flamegor, Blackwing Lair Belt Judgment Belt Vaelastrasz the Corrupt, Blackwing Lair Legs Judgment Legplates Ragnaros, Molten Core Boots Judgment Sabatons Broodlord Lashlayer, Blackwing Lair

Related: The top 5 WoW transmog sets of all time

List of set bonuses for Paladin Judgment set

Although the set bonuses for the Judgment set are unavailable to use in the modern version of WoW, they are still in effect for Classic-era realms. If you play a Paladin on a Vanilla WoW server, you’re going to want these set bonuses.

Three-set: Increases the radius of Paladins’ auras by 10 yards.

Five-set: Increases Intellect by 47.

Eight-set: Inflicts additional Holy damage on the target of a Paladin’s Judgment spell.

The Judgment set is available in both WoW Classic and WoW Dragonflight.

About the author