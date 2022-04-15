How to solo Razorgore the Untamed in World of Warcraft

Razorgore the Untamed in Blackwing Lair is one of World of Warcraft’s oldest bosses, but he’s still one of the trickiest to take down solo. Clearing old raids for cosmetic gear and achievements is usually an easy, straightforward activity in WoW since most bosses’ mechanics can be ignored and players can simply deplete them of their hit points to defeat the encounter.

Razorgore, however, must be taken down with the same mechanics that have been used in his boss fight since he was added to WoW all the way back in 2005. Here’s how to solo Razorgore the Untamed in Blackwing Lair in modern World of Warcraft.

How to defeat Razorgore the Untamed in Blackwing Lair

Razorgore the Untamed is the first boss of Blackwing Lair. Upon entering the instance, Razorgore’s boss room will be the first room presented to players. There are no trash mobs ahead of Razorgore. Instead of running up to the boss and instantly taking him down with one auto-attack or ability, you’ll have to mind-control the boss and force him to destroy eggs located around the room, so that he may be then engaged in a more traditional manner. If you attack Razorgore straight away, he’ll wipe every player in the room upon hitting one hit point with an attack that deals 100 percent of players’ HP, regardless of what level they are or how much HP they have.

To begin the encounter, head to the opposite side of the room, where you’ll find a pack of lesser enemies that need to be defeated before Razorgore can be mind-controlled. Upon taking them down, click on the green orb on the platform to take control of Razorgore.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The orb will allow you to control Razorgore and move him around the room. While controlling the boss, use his “Destroy Egg” ability when standing near one of the eggs located in the room to destroy one of the 28 eggs found in the room. You’ll need to destroy every egg in the room to defeat Razorgore. For some players, it may be necessary to disable AddOns to gain access to Razorgore’s unique abilities.

If even one egg remains standing when Razorgore reaches one HP, he’ll take everyone else down with him. While destroying eggs, feel free to ignore all of the adds that are spawned during the fight since the damage they’ll deal to you is negligible.

When all of the eggs are destroyed, you’ll no longer be able to control Razorgore. All of the adds that have spawned throughout the fight will run out of the room and you’ll be able to fight the boss one-on-one in a traditional manner. At this point, you’ll be safe to reduce the boss to zero hit points since he’ll no longer self-destruct and deal 100 percent of your health upon death. When you finally take Razorgore down, you’ll be able to loot him and move on with the far more straightforward remainder of Blackwing Lair.