How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in World of Warcraft

Most World of Warcraft players often turns into collectors at some point in their WoW adventures. From collecting rare mounts to other various exclusive items, fans will generally look forward to completing challenges or satisfying requirements to expand their collections.

The Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm is one of the latest mounts that have become available in WoW, and it can only be unlocked by playing Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Even if you haven’t dipped your toes into the nostalgic world of the WoW Classic, getting the mount will be the perfect excuse to experience the glory days of WoW.

How do you get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in WoW?

Create a Death Knight in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Level up and complete the starting area for the Death Knight class.

Continue progressing until you make it to your faction’s capital.

Horde players will need to complete the “Warchief’s Blessing” quest in Orgrimmar, while Alliance members will need to finish the “Where Kings Walk” quest in Stormwind City.

The level 55 requirement to create a Death Knight on a server was removed with the release of WotLK Classic, meaning you can create a Death Knight even if you haven’t played Classic before. Players can only claim this mount until Nov. 28, when Dragonflight releases. If you’re reading this later than that date, you can’t unlock the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount by completing the steps above. After unlocking the mount, you can return to your adventures in retail WoW.