How to get the Draught of Ten Lands in World of Warcraft

One of the most reliable ways to boost your experience when leveling in World of Warcraft is the Draught of Ten Lands, a potion that increases your experience gains by a flat rate of 10 percent for one hour. The potion can be purchased in your faction’s respective capital city from the Battle for Azeroth expansion and sent to any character on your Blizzard account.

The Draught of Ten Lands stacks with other experience-boosting effects and also gives your character an increase to all of their stats. Since the item is bind-on-account, you can farm the currency needed to buy it on your main character and then send them across your alts as you see fit.

Where to buy the Draught of Ten Lands

The Draught of Ten Lands can be purchased by Alliance players from Provisioner Stoutforge in Boralus Harbor for five 7th Legion Service Medals. Horde players will have to seek out Provisioner Mukra in Dazar’alor’s Grand Bazaar and purchase the Draught of Ten Lands from them for a total of five Honorbound Service Medals.

If you have a character who has a surplus of Service Medals from their time completing content during Battle for Azeroth, you could spend those medals on a few purchases of the Draught of Ten Lands in an effort to bring some of your newer characters up to speed. Toys, pets, and mounts are also available to purchase with Service Medals, so collectors should save their medals for some of those more permanent items.

The Draught of Ten Lands cannot be used by characters over level 50, meaning the back end of your leveling experience will have to be completed at the normal rate. But if you stack the Draught of Ten Lands with other leveling boosts, such as the XP and reputation boost from the Darkmoon Faire, you’ll save even more time on your leveling grind.

The experience-boosting buff given by the Draught of Ten Lands lasts for one hour and persists through death, so if you make any accidents or take on a group of enemies too big during your leveling adventures, you won’t lose your experience buff upon death.