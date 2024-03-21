If you’re looking to get the Bestowed Thunderspine Packleader or the Taivan mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, one of the achievements you must complete is The Disgruntled Hunter.

Find the disgruntled hunter, Hemet Nesingwary Jr., near every Grand Hunt. Remember, Grand Hunt moves from one zone to another, including Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. You won’t find it in the Emerald Dream or Zaralek Cavern. Here’s how to get The Disgruntled Hunter achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get The Disgruntled Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You will complete The Disgruntled Hunter achievement when you find and interact with Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in 11 locations while the Grand Hunt is active. Hemet Nesingwary Jr. is generally separated from the herd in a slightly secluded location, like on a rock or a platform.

Here are all Hemet Nesingwary Jr.’s locations in Dragonflight during the Grand Hunt:

Locations of Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in Waking Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Locations of Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in Ohn’ahran Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Locations of Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Locations of Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Northern Waking Shores Hunt: 42.01, 80.64

Eastern Waking Shores Hunt: 70.74, 66.46

Southern Waking Shores Hunt: 24.53, 89.13

Northern Ohn’ahran Plains Hunt: 82.46,13.92

Western Ohna’ahran Plains Hunt: 62.02, 54.00

Eastern Ohna’ahran Plains Hunt: 82.87, 47.82

Western Azure Span Hunt: 36.53, 34.81

Eastern Azure Span Hunt: 68.11, 23.53

Southern Azure Span Hunt: 69.20, 49.87

Southern Thaldraszus Hunt: 34.67, 65.41

Northern Thaldraszus Hunt: 50.67, 45.62

When you find Hemet Nesingwary Jr., all you have to do is to interact with him. Make sure to toggle the Track Achievement option from the Achievement tab. This will bring it up to your UI just like a quest. It will disappear once it’s complete.

You can’t speed up getting this achievement since the Grand Hunt moves at its own pace, and you have to find Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in all these locations. Take your time because there’s no need to hurry.

