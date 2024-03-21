Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get The Disgruntled Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight

This achievement is only a couple hunts away.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 04:13 am
Environment in Ohn'ahran Plains
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking to get the Bestowed Thunderspine Packleader or the Taivan mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, one of the achievements you must complete is The Disgruntled Hunter. 

Recommended Videos

Find the disgruntled hunter, Hemet Nesingwary Jr., near every Grand Hunt. Remember, Grand Hunt moves from one zone to another, including Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. You won’t find it in the Emerald Dream or Zaralek Cavern. Here’s how to get The Disgruntled Hunter achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get The Disgruntled Hunter achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You will complete The Disgruntled Hunter achievement when you find and interact with Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in 11 locations while the Grand Hunt is active. Hemet Nesingwary Jr. is generally separated from the herd in a slightly secluded location, like on a rock or a platform.

Here are all Hemet Nesingwary Jr.’s locations in Dragonflight during the Grand Hunt:

  • Northern Waking Shores Hunt: 42.01, 80.64
  • Eastern Waking Shores Hunt: 70.74, 66.46
  • Southern Waking Shores Hunt: 24.53, 89.13
  • Northern Ohn’ahran Plains Hunt: 82.46,13.92
  • Western Ohna’ahran Plains Hunt: 62.02, 54.00
  • Eastern Ohna’ahran Plains Hunt: 82.87, 47.82
  • Western Azure Span Hunt: 36.53, 34.81
  • Eastern Azure Span Hunt: 68.11, 23.53
  • Southern Azure Span Hunt: 69.20, 49.87
  • Southern Thaldraszus Hunt: 34.67, 65.41 
  • Northern Thaldraszus Hunt: 50.67, 45.62 

When you find Hemet Nesingwary Jr., all you have to do is to interact with him. Make sure to toggle the Track Achievement option from the Achievement tab. This will bring it up to your UI just like a quest. It will disappear once it’s complete.

You can’t speed up getting this achievement since the Grand Hunt moves at its own pace, and you have to find Hemet Nesingwary Jr. in all these locations. Take your time because there’s no need to hurry.

related content
Read Article How to start and complete Trial of Style in World of Warcraft
Image of an Orc in WoW wearing plate armor.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete Trial of Style in World of Warcraft
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 21, 2024
Read Article 5 WoW zones we’d like to see as future Plunderstorm maps
A pair of Pearlfin Jinyu in Pearlfin Village in World of Wacraft Mists of Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
5 WoW zones we’d like to see as future Plunderstorm maps
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to open the Chest of the Flights in WoW Dragonflight
The Chest of the flights location in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to open the Chest of the Flights in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 20, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.