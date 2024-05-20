How to get the Astral Emperor’s Serpent mount in WoW MoP Remix

Astral Emperor’s Serpent is one of the most astounding mounts you can get in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix. It’s a golden cosmic serpent akin to the Astral Cloud Serpent, and many players are curious how to get it.

In total, there are 32 different mounts available from the World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix event. Because Astral Emperor’s Serpent is so memorable with its golden color and the body made of stars, this mount is probably on your to-get list. Here’s how to get the Astral Emperor’s Serpent mount in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix.

How to get the Astral Emperor’s Serpent mount in WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix

You can get the Astral Emperor’s Serpent by getting the Bale of Eternal Blossoms achievement. This achievement consists of four smaller ones:

Looking For Group: Vale of Eternal Blossoms

Elusive Foes: Vale of Eternal Blossoms

The August Celestials The August Celestials

Golden Lotus

You only need to complete two achievements from the list to get the mount.

Looking For Group: Vale of Eternal Blossoms tasks you with completing Mogu’shan Palace, Scarlet Monastery, Raid Finder: Terrace of Endless Spring, Scarlet Halls, and Scholomance. For the second achievement, you find and defeat three rare enemies in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms. The August Celestials achievement is a reputation-farming achievement, and you have to reach Exalted reputation with that faction. Finally, the Golden Lotus achievement is awarded when you get the Exalted status with the faction of the same name.

The fastest way to get the mount would be by completing the first achievements since reputation grinds often end up being long and tedious. Completing Looking For Group: Vale of Eternal Blossoms is typically fast, especially if you’re playing as a healer or a tank (queues pop up faster). For Elusive Foes: Vale of Eternal Blossoms, I recommend grouping up with other players hunting for rarstickingd stick with them until you defeat three.

Remember, you can also buy more mounts from Bronze vendors.

