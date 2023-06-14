How to get Renascent Shadowflame in WoW Dragonflight

Crafting is a core part of every World of Warcraft expansion. Patch 10.1 for Dragonflight added even more crafting materials to the game in May, including the Shadowflame Essence.

While Shadowflame Essence is commonly used in Enchanting, Blacksmithing, Engineering, and Leatherworking, Renascent Shadowflame charges the Revival Catalyst, which players can use to upgrade armor pieces with “incredible power.” With item levels playing an important role when it comes to effectively clearing out late-game content, most Dragonflight players strive to keep up with the release pace.

Before the Catalyst opened for Aberrus, players could complete an account-wide quest to get Renascent Shadowflame in WoW Dragonflight. But that quest was removed from the game on June 13, 2023, and there’s now an alternative method to gather Renascent Shadowflame in WoW Dragonflight.

How do you get Renascent Shadowflame in WoW Dragonflight?

WoW players now automatically get a Renascent Shadowflame charge every week on all of their characters. With the account-wide quest getting removed, Blizzard decided to implement an easier way to obtain Renascent Shadowflame charges and turned it into an automatic process.

While the removed quest didn’t take that much time to complete, as we only had to fly around the map for a few minutes, doing it on multiple characters every week was turning into a chore.

Related: How to get Shadowflame Essence in WoW Dragonflight

You can expect a Renascent Shadowflame charge to be added to your WoW account every week after the weekly reset that takes place in NA on Tuesdays and EU on Wednesdays. With all of your characters receiving a Renascent Shadowflame charge, you may need to spend more time around the Revival Catalyst to put them to good use.

With powered-up gear, you can then dip your toes into this week’s Mythic+ affixes and gear up your character toward completing formidable raids that are leading the way for Dragonflight’s endgame.

About the author