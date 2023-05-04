How to get Ponzo’s Cream in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 introduced players to the underground region of the Zaralek Cavern, along with the Loamm Niffen faction. Ponzo is the leader of this mole-like group of barters, with players frequently returning to Ponzo for quests and business.

Ponzo offers a wide variety of strange items in exchange for a new, unique currency called Barter Bricks. Though Ponzo sells several usual items, such as Dragonriding customizations, the merchant also has several wares that are less straightforward.

Ponzo’s Cream is an item that players can use to further barter for other items in Zaralek Cavern. Though you cannot use Ponzo’s Cream yourself, it still certainly has its uses. If you are looking to pick up Ponzo’s Cream or are curious as to what it is used for, check out the guide below.

Ponzo’s Cream Guide WoW Dragonflight

Ponzo’s Cream is an item sold in Loamm, sold by an NPC named Ponzo in the new Zaralek Cavern zone. This item will set you back 25 Barter Bricks, which is similarly a new currency released in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1. Below is the exact spot in the Zaralek caves where you can find Ponzo.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn Barter Bricks by completing a variety of quests in Loamm. “Get Rich Quick” and “Bartering 101” will gift you your first few Barter Bricks, and after rank three with the Loam Niffen faction you can complete daily quests and Sniffseeking activities to earn more.

After earning your 25 Barter Bricks, you can then go to Ponzo to collect Ponzo’s Cream. Unlike other items that Ponzo sells, you cannot actually use Ponzo’s Cream yourself. Instead, Ponzo’s Cream can be used to trade for other items. One item that we exchanged Ponzo’s Cream for is the Transmutation recipe, Transmute: Dracothyst, sold by the Alchemy Vendor in Loamm.