How to get Necromedes, the Death Resonator in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is packed with unique items, including Necromedes, the Death Resonator.

Recommended Videos

Added back in Legion, Necromedes is your usual two-hand mace that grants you base stats (Strength, Agility, or Intellect, and Stamina) and Critical Strike and Haste. But this isn’t the real reason you might want the item—it looks like a guitar and has an on-use effect that has you playing Metal. This effect has a five-minute cooldown.

Here’s how to get Necromedes in WoW.

How to get Necromedes, the Death Resonator in WoW – Answered

Necromedes drops from the Death Metal Knight at the Blight Boar event during Darkmoon Faire. According to Wowhead, the drop rate is only two percent. You can defeat the Death Metal Knight \once per character each time Darkmoon Faire arrives. This means you can farm it on different characters during the event.

Get Necromedes at the Darkmoon Faire. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The event starts every hour at half past on the Darkmoon Faire island, and you can find it in the cave at coordinates 26, 31. This boss can drop other unique items like the Blight Boar Microphone toy, Steel-Reinforced Cage Helm, Leather-Lined Cage Helm, Chain-Linked Cage Helm, and Lightly-Padded Cage Helm. The drop rate of helms is roughly three percent. It’s worth farming this boss at least on one of your characters when Darkmoon Faire comes around. Remember, this event is available for one week every month.

Only some classes and specs can use the weapons. Here’s the list of all classes and specs that can wield Necromedes: