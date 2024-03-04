Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get Necromedes, the Death Resonator in World of Warcraft

Get your Metal on!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 03:32 am
Death Knight in a Wrath of the Lich King Zone standing.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft is packed with unique items, including Necromedes, the Death Resonator.

Recommended Videos

Added back in Legion, Necromedes is your usual two-hand mace that grants you base stats (Strength, Agility, or Intellect, and Stamina) and Critical Strike and Haste. But this isn’t the real reason you might want the item—it looks like a guitar and has an on-use effect that has you playing Metal. This effect has a five-minute cooldown.

Here’s how to get Necromedes in WoW.

How to get Necromedes, the Death Resonator in WoW – Answered

Necromedes drops from the Death Metal Knight at the Blight Boar event during Darkmoon Faire. According to Wowhead, the drop rate is only two percent. You can defeat the Death Metal Knight \once per character each time Darkmoon Faire arrives. This means you can farm it on different characters during the event.

Darkmoon Faire at the island where you can see the entrance and other tents.
Get Necromedes at the Darkmoon Faire. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The event starts every hour at half past on the Darkmoon Faire island, and you can find it in the cave at coordinates 26, 31. This boss can drop other unique items like the Blight Boar Microphone toy, Steel-Reinforced Cage Helm, Leather-Lined Cage Helm, Chain-Linked Cage Helm, and Lightly-Padded Cage Helm. The drop rate of helms is roughly three percent. It’s worth farming this boss at least on one of your characters when Darkmoon Faire comes around. Remember, this event is available for one week every month.

Only some classes and specs can use the weapons. Here’s the list of all classes and specs that can wield Necromedes:

ClassSpec
PaladinHoly
Retribution
WarriorArms
Fury
DruidBalance
Feral
Guardian
Restoration
Death KnightBlood
Unholy
Frost
ShamanRestoration
Elemental
related content
Read Article How to complete Favor for Krazek in WoW Classic
A gnome standing before Drywhisker Gorge in the Arathi Highlands in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to complete Favor for Krazek in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 3, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Arcane Blast Mage rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A gnome mage stands in front of an Arcane Crystal on the Zoram Strand in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Arcane Blast Mage rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 3, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to create Guardian Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A WoW priest in Ironforge inn
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to create Guardian Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete Favor for Krazek in WoW Classic
A gnome standing before Drywhisker Gorge in the Arathi Highlands in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to complete Favor for Krazek in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 3, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Arcane Blast Mage rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A gnome mage stands in front of an Arcane Crystal on the Zoram Strand in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Arcane Blast Mage rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 3, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to create Guardian Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A WoW priest in Ironforge inn
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to create Guardian Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 3, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.