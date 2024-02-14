Category:
How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Arm yourself against powerful Nature casters.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 02:44 pm
WoW screenshot of the river that runs through Northshire Abbey in the Elwynn Forest
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most valuable potions you can have in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery phase two is the Nature Protection Potion. This potion gives you extra resistance to Nature spells when consumed, up to a flat number that lasts for one hour. 

This potion is especially valuable considering many enemies in the world will try to damage you with nature damage while leveling in your 20s and 30s. Many Murlocs and Naga will cast lightning spells at you, which deal raw nature damage and can easily be prevented with this potion. Furthermore, it’s used in PvP combat against classes like Druids and Shamans who both deal Nature damage with many of their spells.

Here’s how you can get the Nature Protection Potion in WoW Classic.  

WoW Classic: Where to get the Nature Protection Potion

Paladin is casting a heal in WoW SoD
This potion is extremely valuable in the open world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nature Protection Potion is crafted by Alchemists and requires an Alchemy skill of at least 190 to learn and create. The recipe for the Nature Protection Potion is not trained at an Alchemy trainer like many other recipes in the profession are. Instead, Nature Protection Potion is learned via a recipe you can purchase from a vendor upon hitting 190 Alchemy skill.

According to WoW database Wowhead, the recipe for Nature Protection Potion can be bought from several different vendors in World of Warcraft. These vendors’ names and exact locations are listed below.

All Nature Protection Potion alchemy vendors in WoW Classic

  • Glyx Brewright, Booty Bay, Stranglethorn Vale [28, 78]
  • Alchemist Pestlezugg, Gadgetzan, Tanaris [51, 27] 
  • Logannas, Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas [33, 44]
    • Alliance only
  • Bronk, Camp Mojache, Feralas [76, 44]
    • Horde only

Keep in mind these vendors will only have one copy of the recipe in their stock at a time. It’s unknown when their stock refreshes, but if you don’t see the recipe for Nature Protection Potion in their inventory when you visit them, it just means you have to come back and hope they’ve got it at a later date. 

Once you’ve purchased this recipe, you’ll need to get the reagents for the Nature Protection Potion, which are one Liferoot, one Stranglekelp, and one Leaded Vial. You can also purchase the Nature Protection Potion on the Auction House in stacks of five. 

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.