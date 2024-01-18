How to get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 introduced the Reclamation of Gilneas questline, as the iconic city once again becomes populated with NPCs and vendors. You get a cool-looking mount and full-body transmog for completing the questline, but you can also get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles.

According to WoWhead, Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles were first added to WoW during the Cataclysm expansion, but they were never actually found in the game, until now. Getting them, luckily, doesn’t entail lengthy quests, but just a fishing pole and some free time. So, get your fishing poles and strap in because we’ll cover in detail how can you get your Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog in Dragonflight.

Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog coordinates in WoW Dragonflight

You need to fish out Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles in Gilneas. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To get Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog, you need to fish them out in Gilneas in the bodies of water at the 51, 48 coordinates. This is a huge water area surrounding Gilneas, on Aderic’s Repose.

The drop rate is, currently unknown, but it should take you 100 to 120 casts max until you get it. Stick to these coordinates because this area consists of both Dragonflight and Classic Fishing areas. Apparently, only Dragonflight Fishing areas grant you Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles.

We can’t guarantee if you need to complete the Reclamation of Gilneas questline, but we recommend you do it. The questline should take you one hour (or even less if you’re well geared and you know your way around Gilneas) and you get cool rewards along the way.

How does the Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles transmog work in WoW Dragonflight?

Once you fish it, the item is of white quality, and using it teaches you how to wear Lord Godfrey’s Old Spectacles. This is a head transmog and you can’t wear it with a head piece, so you have to choose between these fancy glasses or a helm transmog.