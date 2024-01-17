Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Let's take back Gilneas!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 10:50 am
Genn Greymane standing on a dock near Gilneas
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The star of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is definitely the Reclaiming Gileas questline

Without spoiling the story, I’ll guide you through the entire questline. You will, of course, have rewards to reap at the end and get to learn what’s been happening behind the walls of Gilneas while we were busy fighting drakes.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Without further ado, here’s how to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

How to start the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Since the Horde and the Alliance play different roles in the Reclaiming Gilneas questline, they don’t start with the same quests. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Map of Orgrimmar, showing where to start Reclaiming Gilneas
Reclaiming Gilneas starts in Orgrimmar if you’re playing the Horde. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Horde gets the Clandestine Movements quest first from a Deathguard Elite NPC at the gates of Orgrimmar (located to the right of the portal room when you come out) at coordinates 52.22, 88.47.

Screenshot of Valdrakken map showing the exact location of the Seat of the Aspects.
Alliance starts Reclamation of Gilneas in Valdrakken. Remix by Izabela Tomakic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alliance’s side of the story starts with the Summons to Lord Greymane quest from a Greyguard Elite next to the Stormwind portal in Valdrakken (at the bottom of the Seat of the Aspects) at 59.14, 42.62 coordinates. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve picked up the starting quests for your factions, travel to Gilneas and follow the quests from the quest givers. The questline isn’t too long, and you should be able to complete it in an hour or even less. Below you’ll find the full list of quests for the Alliance and the Horde. Once you complete all quests listed below, you have officially reclaimed Gilneas.

Full list of quests in the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Alliance

  • Summons to Lord Greymane
  • To Gilneas
  • A Crusade of Red
  • Aderic’s Retort
  • Knee-High
  • Scarlet Blood
    • Content Continues After Ad
    Content Continues After Ad
  • Smokepowder and Mirrors
  • Hounds of War
  • Crushing the Crusade
  • Artillerist Arsonist
  • Righteous Fire, Righteous Fury
  • Beginning a New Dawn
  • Clandestine Movements
  • The Wall Between Us

Horde

  • Clandestine Movements
  • To Gilneas
  • A Crusade of Red
  • Aderic’s Retort
    • Content Continues After Ad
    Content Continues After Ad
  • Knee-High
  • Scarlet Blood
  • Smokepowder and Mirrors
  • Hounds of War
  • Crushing the Crusade
  • Artillerist Arsonist
  • Righteous Fire, Righteous Fury
  • Beginning a New Dawn

Rewards for completing the Reclamation of Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Once you complete the questline, you get the following rewards:

  • Ensemble: Gilnean Noble’s Suit
  • Reins of the Gilnean Prowler
  • 20 Flightstones

related content

Read Article How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight
Two Night Elves walking and wearing Heritage Armor
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024
Read Article WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Vulpera with llama mount and dog pet.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Goblin reading a map while on the Dragon Isles
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
WoW character wearing Trusty Treasure Trove
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Provisioner Aristta in WoW Dragonflight standing
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024

Related Content

Read Article How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight
Two Night Elves walking and wearing Heritage Armor
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024
Read Article WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Vulpera with llama mount and dog pet.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Goblin reading a map while on the Dragon Isles
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
WoW character wearing Trusty Treasure Trove
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Provisioner Aristta in WoW Dragonflight standing
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.