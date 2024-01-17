The star of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is definitely the Reclaiming Gileas questline.
Without spoiling the story, I’ll guide you through the entire questline. You will, of course, have rewards to reap at the end and get to learn what’s been happening behind the walls of Gilneas while we were busy fighting drakes.
Without further ado, here’s how to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight.
How to start the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Since the Horde and the Alliance play different roles in the Reclaiming Gilneas questline, they don’t start with the same quests.
The Horde gets the Clandestine Movements quest first from a Deathguard Elite NPC at the gates of Orgrimmar (located to the right of the portal room when you come out) at coordinates 52.22, 88.47.
Alliance’s side of the story starts with the Summons to Lord Greymane quest from a Greyguard Elite next to the Stormwind portal in Valdrakken (at the bottom of the Seat of the Aspects) at 59.14, 42.62 coordinates.
How to complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Once you’ve picked up the starting quests for your factions, travel to Gilneas and follow the quests from the quest givers. The questline isn’t too long, and you should be able to complete it in an hour or even less. Below you’ll find the full list of quests for the Alliance and the Horde. Once you complete all quests listed below, you have officially reclaimed Gilneas.
Full list of quests in the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Alliance
- Summons to Lord Greymane
- To Gilneas
- A Crusade of Red
- Aderic’s Retort
- Knee-High
- Scarlet Blood
- Smokepowder and Mirrors
- Hounds of War
- Crushing the Crusade
- Artillerist Arsonist
- Righteous Fire, Righteous Fury
- Beginning a New Dawn
- Clandestine Movements
- The Wall Between Us
Horde
- Clandestine Movements
- To Gilneas
- A Crusade of Red
- Aderic’s Retort
- Knee-High
- Scarlet Blood
- Smokepowder and Mirrors
- Hounds of War
- Crushing the Crusade
- Artillerist Arsonist
- Righteous Fire, Righteous Fury
- Beginning a New Dawn
Rewards for completing the Reclamation of Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Once you complete the questline, you get the following rewards:
- Ensemble: Gilnean Noble’s Suit
- Reins of the Gilnean Prowler
- 20 Flightstones