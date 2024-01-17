The star of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is definitely the Reclaiming Gileas questline.

Without spoiling the story, I’ll guide you through the entire questline. You will, of course, have rewards to reap at the end and get to learn what’s been happening behind the walls of Gilneas while we were busy fighting drakes.

Without further ado, here’s how to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight.

How to start the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Since the Horde and the Alliance play different roles in the Reclaiming Gilneas questline, they don’t start with the same quests.

Reclaiming Gilneas starts in Orgrimmar if you’re playing the Horde. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Horde gets the Clandestine Movements quest first from a Deathguard Elite NPC at the gates of Orgrimmar (located to the right of the portal room when you come out) at coordinates 52.22, 88.47.

Alliance starts Reclamation of Gilneas in Valdrakken. Remix by Izabela Tomakic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alliance’s side of the story starts with the Summons to Lord Greymane quest from a Greyguard Elite next to the Stormwind portal in Valdrakken (at the bottom of the Seat of the Aspects) at 59.14, 42.62 coordinates.

How to complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve picked up the starting quests for your factions, travel to Gilneas and follow the quests from the quest givers. The questline isn’t too long, and you should be able to complete it in an hour or even less. Below you’ll find the full list of quests for the Alliance and the Horde. Once you complete all quests listed below, you have officially reclaimed Gilneas.

Full list of quests in the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Alliance

Summons to Lord Greymane

To Gilneas

A Crusade of Red

Aderic’s Retort

Knee-High

Scarlet Blood

Smokepowder and Mirrors

Hounds of War

Crushing the Crusade

Artillerist Arsonist

Righteous Fire, Righteous Fury

Beginning a New Dawn

Clandestine Movements

The Wall Between Us

Horde

Clandestine Movements

To Gilneas

A Crusade of Red

Aderic’s Retort

Knee-High

Scarlet Blood

Smokepowder and Mirrors

Hounds of War

Crushing the Crusade

Artillerist Arsonist

Righteous Fire, Righteous Fury

Beginning a New Dawn

Rewards for completing the Reclamation of Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight

Reins of the Gilnean Prowler. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ensemble: Gilnean Noble’s Suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you complete the questline, you get the following rewards: