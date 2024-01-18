How to get to Gilneas in WoW Dragonflight

Finally, after 14 years of squatting in Alliance cities, it’s time for the Worgen to take back their home: Gilneas. And guess what? Everyone is going to help. Even the horde. Here’s how to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Recommended Videos

How to get to Gilneas as Alliance in WoW Dragonflight

Go to the harbor to board your griffon to Gilneas. Image via Wowhead

If you’re playing Alliance, getting to Gilneas is easy. In Valdrakken, find Greyguard Elite near the Stormwind Portal and accept the Summons to Lord Greymane quest. Take the portal to Stormwind and go to Stormwind Harbor (35.28). There, you’ll find Genn Greymane. Turn in the quest and accept To Gilneas. Talk to Lord Greymane again and say you’re ready. You will then automatically mount a griffin and fly towards Gilneas. Here’s what I don’t get. Why go to a ship harbor and then board a flying mount? Regardless, you’ll fly straight there.

Get ready to fly… from the ship harbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LOF1

How to get to Gilneas as Horde in WoW Dragonflight

Get the quest here as a horde. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Funny enough, even the horde wants to help the Alliance retake Gilneas. Who would have thought? Anyway, to get to Gilneas as a Horde player, go to Orgrimmar and talk to Deathguard Elite, who is just past the entrance of Orgimmar.

Once you accept the quest, take the portal to Undercity and fly south towards Silverpine Forest. Just south of Shadowfang Keep is Pyrewood village. This is where we meet up with Calia Menethil and Lilian Voss, who will be your guide to Gilneas. You can find them inside one of the houses at 43.73. Talk to her and accept the next quest.

Pyrewood village location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Getting ready to board a boat to Gilneas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

They will guide you outside down to the shore on the west. There, you will meet with an Alliance contact who happens to be Princess Tess Greymane. Board the boat and sail to Gilneas. Once you arrive, you will meet up with Genn Greymane, who won’t be very thrilled to see you. However, after a bit of convincing, he will accept your help.

A bit more complicated than the Alliance but not too bad overall.

What can you do in Gilneas in WoW Dragonflight?

After you arrive in Gilneas, you will have to do a series of quests that will eventually lead to the Alliance retaking Gilneas (with a few twists I won’t spoil). You’ll have to do a bunch of quests (not too many) in which you fight against the always-annoying Scarlet Crusade. Overall, it’s a fun story addition to the game and well worth doing.