How to get Kharnalex, the First Light Evoker staff in WoW: Dragonflight

There are only a few items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that are mandatory for certain specs and classes. These items will almost always boost your character from average to above-average.

If an item is only usable by your class, there’s likely going to be an incentive for you to use it. The game’s newest class, Evoker, has a particularly strong class-specific item personally waiting for them inside the Vault of the Incarnates raid: Kharnalex, the First Light.

Kharnalex is an Evoker-only staff that is going to serve as a best-in-slot weapon for all players of the class, largely because the extra ability that Kharnalex gives to Evokers is beneficial for both Devastation (DPS) and Preservation (Healer) Evokers. The staff has a built-in ability that deals massive arcane damage to an enemy, while still benefiting from Evokers’ Mastery stat. Essentially, Kharnalex adds an extra DPS cooldown to your rotation, making it a must-have for any Evoker who’s in search of a complete build.

With widespread use for all Evokers, Kharnalex, the First Light is easily the best staff your newly-created Dracthyr character can use in Dragonflight season one. Here’s how to get Kharnalex, the First Light for yourself.

What is the drop rate for Kharnalex, the First Light?

Kharnalex is most directly available from the Vault of the Incarnates. You’ll have to defeat the raid’s seventh boss, Broodkeeper Diurna, to have a chance at looting the staff. Unfortunately, the drop rate for the staff is quite low, so you’ll likely have to fight the boss multiple times before Kharnalex ends up in your hands. The staff, however, will have a higher chance of appearing depending on how many Evokers are present in your raid group.

Kharnalex can also be acquired via the Great Vault. You should be defeating six bosses from the Vault of the Incarnates raid each week to unlock all three potential slots in your Great Vault where Kharnalex can appear.

Related: All Timewalking Vendor locations in World of Warcraft

You can also receive Kharnalex from a weekly chest that drops whenever a dungeon bonus event is active. These bonus events can include Timewalking events and Dragonflight dungeon events. Completing the Timewalking and Dragonflight dungeon events when they appear will drop a chest that contains a piece of Vault of the Incarnates gear at Normal or Heroic difficulty, respectively.

Since Kharnalex drops from one of the final bosses in the Vault of the Incarnates, it’s going to drop at a higher item level than other pieces of gear that can be found earlier in the raid. On Heroic difficulty, for example, Kharnalex drops at item level 411, while most other pieces of gear in the raid drop at ilvl 402.