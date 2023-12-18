How to get Gnoll’s Blood in WoW: Season of Discovery

Gnolls Blood is a unique item in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can help Warlock players unlock the Demonic Grace rune. Once you loot the Ominous Tome, you quickly need to find a source of Gnoll Blood.

Runes in Season of Discovery are items that can add or modify your existing abilities, giving way to radical new builds like the Warlock tank. To gain the Demonic Grace rune, you first need to find the Ominous Tome. Where to find the Ominous Tome heavily depends on your race of choice, but Undead players, who require Gnoll’s Blood, can get this from skeletons in Agaman’s Mill in Tirisfal Glades.

If you’re trying to find Gnoll’s Blood or the final location to complete this rune quest, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Gnoll’s Blood in WoW SoD

Garren’s Farm can be found in the northern area of Tirisfal Glades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Gnoll’s Blood is at Garren’s Haunt in the northern part of Tirisfal Glades, to the east of Agaman’s Mill where you originally looted the Ominous Tome. Gnolls are found abundantly throughout Garren’s Haunt and can all drop Gnoll’s Blood. Don’t be too discouraged if it does not drop immediately; it took me around 20 minutes before I finally found the item.

Alongside Gnoll’s Blood, Undead Warlocks need one other item. You can kill any Darkhounds around Tirisfal Glades to pick up the Wolf Jawbone as well. With both items, you are then ready to summon the final enemy to get your Warlock rune.

Where to bring the Ominous Tome in WoW SoD

The Sewers are the elongated entry found near the back of the Undercity | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final part of your quest to gather the Demonic Grace rune is to bring to to the sewers of the Undercity. This is the back entrance of the Forsaken major city that can be found around the back of the Ruins of Lordaeron.

Venture further into the sewers until you find a purple summoning circle. Open your inventory and right click on the Ominous Tome. A Doomguard will spawn, but it is only a level eight rare spawn that you can easily eliminate. Loot the Rune of Grace and apply it to your corresponding piece of gear to unlock the new ability.

Demonic Grace Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Demonic Grace is a rune that you can receive from the Rune of Grace that drops for Warlocks. This is leg rune that you apply to any leg piece of armor to equip the spell. Demonic Grace grants you and your demonic pet 30-percent dodge chance and increases your own critical strike chance for all attacks by 30-percent for six seconds.

This is a great addition for any aspiring Warlock tank. Though you do not get any benefits for your pet in the Metamorphosis form, you do get to dodge extra incoming attacks.