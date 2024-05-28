How to get Gastropod Shell in WoW MoP Remix

In addition to being a neat way to re-experience World of Warcraft’s fifth expansion, Mists of Pandaria Remix provides a great opportunity for players to get some rare items and transmogs, including Toys. The Gastropod Shell is one such Toy.

Here’s how to get the Gastropod Shell in WoW MoP Remix.

Gastropod Shell Location in WoW MoP Remix

No more endless farming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy a Gastropod Shell in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix from Horos, the Rare Collections vendor in the Timeless Bazaar (there’s one in the Jade Forest). The Gastropod Shell costs 50,000 Bronze. Even though that seems like a high price, it beats getting it the usual way.

You’d normally have to do the Throne of Thunder raid (on any difficulty) and kill Gastropod enemies, which have a 0.61 percent chance of dropping. According to players who have Gastropod Shell, it took them around 300 to 500 killed Gastropods (from solo farming) until they finally got the Gastropod Shell. So, as you can see, the MoP Remix method is much more bearable.

If you’ve already collected the Tusks of Manaroth and are looking for other things to spend your Bronze on, you may as well get this elusive Toy. If you need Bronze, several places are great for farming if Blizzard hasn’t nerfed them already.

How to use Gastropod Shell in WoW MoP Remix

The Gastropod Shell is like a controllable Pet in WoW MoP Remix. After you summon the Gastropod (Jerry the Snail), you get to control its movement. The Toy has a 30-minute cooldown, so consider where and when you want to use it.

Even though the Gastropod Shell has no practical use, it’s a lot of fun to summon it and make it run around your guildmates as you wait for a raid boss to start.

