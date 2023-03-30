How to get Disgusting Vat in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 introduced players to the Zskera Vault, which has quickly risen as one of the most important elements of this new update. After acquiring Zskera Vault keys, players will likely run this solo instance to build out their Onyx Annulet, farm Primordial Stones, and find rare loot, including mounts.

One item players may find during their runs of the randomized mini-dungeon is an item called the Disgusting Vat. Like unique items found in the Zskera Vault, the purpose of the Disgusting Vat is not entirely clear, even after acquiring the item.

If you find yourself with the Disgusting Vat but do not know what to do with it, look no further.

Where to get the Disgusting Vat in WoW Dragonflight

Players can find the Disgusting Vat in the Zskera Vault, located in the Forbidden Reach. Shortly after embarking off to the previously locked region, players will be introduced to the Zskera Vaults through a short questline. After completing this quest, players will be given their first six vault keys along with the ability to return to the instance.

The Zskera Vault has randomized loot and looks different for each individual player. Unfortunately, there is no direct path that leads directly to the Disgusting Vat. The interactable object will be abundantly clear whenever players find it however, as the image resembles a vat boiling over with an unknown unsubstance.

In order to use the Disgusting Vat, players must first learn Dragonflight fishing.

After learning this skill, the Disgusting Vat will become interactable as any other fishing pond or location would. After casting your line into the vat, players will soon after receive a new pet called Emmah. The Zskera Vaults are filled with not only items but other mounts and pets similar to Emmah.

While these companions can be difficult to find, they certainly are worth it if you want everything the vaults have to offer.