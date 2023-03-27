How to get and use the Ley-Infused Crystal in WoW Dragonflight

Beneath the ancient isle of the Forbidden Reach, World of Warcraft players will find the maze-like tunnels of the Zskera Vaults which brim with secrets and magic that haven’t surfaced for centuries. Players, hungry for even more power, will mainly venture to these timeworn halls to obtain the invaluable ring, Onyx Annulet, and Primordial Stones to go with that ring.

Some players, however, will head there to collect rarities like Mossy Mammoth mount, achievements, and battle pets. One of the pets you can find in the depths of Zskera Vaults is a blue porcupine named Kobaldt. But nothing is simple in the Zskera Vaults and you’ll need to get and use the Ley-Infused Crystal to get this cute porcupine.

So, here’s how you can get your hands on the Ley-Infused Crystal and add Kobaldt to your collection of mounts.

How to get the Ley-Infused Crystal in WoW Dragonflight

The Ley-Infused Crystal is a reagent necessary to obtain Kobaldt. Located in the Zskera Vaults, the Ley-Infused Crystal needs to be crafted by getting the following items:

Getting an Empty Obsidian Vial Filling it with Dissolving Formula Throw Stone Dissolver at Stone Encasement

Once you fill the empty vial with the formula and throw it on Stone Encasement, you should have the Ley-Infused Crystal ready to use.

How to use the Ley-Infused Crystal in WoW Dragonflight

After you collected all reagents and fused them into the Ley-Infused Crystal, you need to use it on Inanimate Crystalspine. It will then transform into Animate Crystalspine. Click on it and you’ll get your Kobaldt pet you can then take to any battle you want.

In the Zskera Vault, you’ll find six more battle pets. Unlike Kobaldt pet, other pets obtainable in this single-person instance are generally found in the treasure chests and can simply be looted.