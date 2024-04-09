Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get and use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD

Be one with the Sandstorm in Wow SoD.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:09 pm
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The swirling sandstorm effect of the Darkmoon Sandstorm is a match made in heaven in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. Considering its immediate boost to your AoE damage, getting and using the Darkmoon Sandstorm card became a priority for many in WoW SoD.

To unlock the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoDyou need to track down the required components for the Dunes Deck.

How to get the Dunes Deck for the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD

WoW SoD Sandstorm Darkmoon Card
Darude, is this you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Dunes Deck for the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD, you need to combine the following Dunes cards:

  1. Ace of Dunes
  2. Two of Dunes
  3. Three of Dunes
  4. Four of Dunes
  5. Five of Dunes
  6. Six of Dunes
  7. Seven of Dunes
  8. Eight of Dunes

When it comes to getting Ace of Dunes, you’ll need to go on a trip to Zul’Farrak. Once there, defeat Chief Ukorz Sandscalp, and he might just drop the Ace as loot after a fierce battle. 

If you’re looking for Dunes from two-to-eight, these cards are a little more spread out. They can be found as random drops from undead and humanoid mobs wandering the open world between levels 40 and 60. Alternatively, you can venture into dungeons like Zul’Farrak, Blackrock Depths, and Uldaman to test your luck since the mobs in these dungeons may drop these cards.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Shadowtooth Bag from the Shadowtooth Emissary. These bags have a chance to contain any of the Two through Eight of Dunes cards, but they’ll cost you 10 Wild Offerings each.

How to use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD

The best time to use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD is when hordes of mobs surround you. A Sandstorm will start around your character upon using the card, dealing significant damage to nearby enemies.

However, you won’t have that much say when it comes to triggering these Sandstorms. This trinkets grants spells and attacks a change to trigger sandstorms, so the most you can do will be focusing on casting spells and performing attacks.

