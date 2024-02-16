How to get an Iron Buckle in WoW Classic

The Iron Buckle is an incredibly niche crafting reagent in World of Warcraft Classic. It’s used primarily (and really, only) in crafting recipes in which you’re making a belt.

Recommended Videos

In its most literal sense, the Iron Buckle is a belt buckle, and it’s needed by crafting professions that are going to be in the business of making belts. The Iron Buckle is used in crafting recipes in both the Leatherworking and Tailoring professions, with many belt-related recipes requiring the Iron Buckle as a crafting ingredient.

If you’re a leatherworker or a tailor in need of an Iron Buckle to put the finishing touches on a newly crafted belt, here’s how you can get one in WoW Classic.

Blacksmithing Iron Buckle recipe requirements in WoW Classic

You can make an Iron Buckle in Ironforge, the Blacksmithing capital of Azeroth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iron Buckles are made by blacksmiths in World of Warcraft. If you’re a tailor or leatherworker in need of a buckle, you can just buy one from the Auction House. You don’t have to train Blacksmithing to get one for yourself as that’s a lot of extra steps for one reagent.

But if you do have Blacksmithing as a trained profession, you can make one for yourself, and all you need is one Iron bar. Iron bars can be obtained by smelting Iron ore that you find out in the world via the Mining profession.

Smelting iron requires a Blacksmithing skill of 125 and crafting an Iron Buckle requires a Blacksmithing skill of 150. The Iron Buckle recipe can be trained at any standard Blacksmithing trainer.

If you’re a blacksmith, you could easily make a boatload of Iron Buckles and sell them on the Auction House as there are going to be plenty of leatherworkers and tailors in need of Iron Buckles to make recipes for belts in WoW Classic—especially the high-in-demand Star Belt, a very strong cloth belt that’s great on several classes because of its bonuses to both healing and damaging spells.