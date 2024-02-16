Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get an Iron Buckle in WoW Classic

Fasten those belts.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:49 pm
A dwarf blacksmith hitting an anvil with a hammer
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Iron Buckle is an incredibly niche crafting reagent in World of Warcraft Classic. It’s used primarily (and really, only) in crafting recipes in which you’re making a belt.

Recommended Videos

In its most literal sense, the Iron Buckle is a belt buckle, and it’s needed by crafting professions that are going to be in the business of making belts. The Iron Buckle is used in crafting recipes in both the Leatherworking and Tailoring professions, with many belt-related recipes requiring the Iron Buckle as a crafting ingredient.

If you’re a leatherworker or a tailor in need of an Iron Buckle to put the finishing touches on a newly crafted belt, here’s how you can get one in WoW Classic

Blacksmithing Iron Buckle recipe requirements in WoW Classic

The Great Forge in Ironforge in WoW Classic
You can make an Iron Buckle in Ironforge, the Blacksmithing capital of Azeroth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iron Buckles are made by blacksmiths in World of Warcraft. If you’re a tailor or leatherworker in need of a buckle, you can just buy one from the Auction House. You don’t have to train Blacksmithing to get one for yourself as that’s a lot of extra steps for one reagent.

But if you do have Blacksmithing as a trained profession, you can make one for yourself, and all you need is one Iron bar. Iron bars can be obtained by smelting Iron ore that you find out in the world via the Mining profession.

Smelting iron requires a Blacksmithing skill of 125 and crafting an Iron Buckle requires a Blacksmithing skill of 150. The Iron Buckle recipe can be trained at any standard Blacksmithing trainer.

If you’re a blacksmith, you could easily make a boatload of Iron Buckles and sell them on the Auction House as there are going to be plenty of leatherworkers and tailors in need of Iron Buckles to make recipes for belts in WoW Classic—especially the high-in-demand Star Belt, a very strong cloth belt that’s great on several classes because of its bonuses to both healing and damaging spells. 

related content
Read Article WoW Classic: All Scarlet Monastery wing entrances, explained
Scarlet Crusaders gather around a fountain outside Houndmaster Loksey's boss room in the Scarlet Monastery Library dungeon in World of Warcraft.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Classic: All Scarlet Monastery wing entrances, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to create the Star Belt in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
A Gnome casts Fireball in Westfall in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to create the Star Belt in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Scarlet Monastery Library loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle in the Scarlet Monastery Library
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Scarlet Monastery Library loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Is World of Warcraft on Game Pass?
Player characters and Follower Dungeons NPCs
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Is World of Warcraft on Game Pass?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
A WoW screenshot of the moon rising over Stormwind City's Trade District in WoW Classic.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Classic: All Scarlet Monastery wing entrances, explained
Scarlet Crusaders gather around a fountain outside Houndmaster Loksey's boss room in the Scarlet Monastery Library dungeon in World of Warcraft.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Classic: All Scarlet Monastery wing entrances, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to create the Star Belt in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
A Gnome casts Fireball in Westfall in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to create the Star Belt in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Scarlet Monastery Library loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle in the Scarlet Monastery Library
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Scarlet Monastery Library loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Is World of Warcraft on Game Pass?
Player characters and Follower Dungeons NPCs
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Is World of Warcraft on Game Pass?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
A WoW screenshot of the moon rising over Stormwind City's Trade District in WoW Classic.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.