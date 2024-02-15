Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get Iron ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here are some locations where you can find Iron.
Michael Kelly
Published: Feb 15, 2024
The Greench in Alterac Mountains for the WoW Classic SoD Winter Veil quest
Iron ore is one of the most common types of minerals you can find while mining in WoW Classic. It’s used in a variety of Blacksmithing recipes and is one of the most highly traded commodities in the game.

WoW miners seeking out Iron ore should head to leveling zones in between the brackets of levels 32 to 50, roughly. This level bracket intersects perfectly with the second phase of WoW’s Season of Discovery, which is why Iron ore is so popular during this phase of the new Classic season.

If you’re a miner in WoW Classic or WoW SoD, here’s a quick rundown of where you’ll be able to find the most Iron, in addition to some of the requirements you need to mine it.

Iron ore deposit locations in WoW Classic

A WoW Classic screenshot of Stranglethorn Vale, in the north where a bridge can be seen near the Hemet Nesingwary base camp.
Iron ore can be found all over Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To mine Iron in WoW, you need a skill in the Mining profession at least at level 125. Once you reach that level of your profession grind, you should head to the zones where Iron deposits are most plentiful. 

Iron ore is most frequently found in the mountainous regions of leveling zones in WoW Classic. If you find yourself in the hills or the jagged mountains in a certain zone, you’ll likely find some Iron ore nearby. The best zones in which Iron ore can be found are the Arathi Highlands, the Alterac Mountains, and Stranglethorn Vale. 

All three of these zones are relatively large and have plenty of mountainous landscapes that you can climb through and scan for Iron ore. In Stranglethorn Vale, you’ll want to keep to the mountains in the southeast portion of the zone across from Jaguero Isle. The Alterac Mountains—as the name would imply—are full of mountains, which means they’re full of Iron. Head to the mountain range between the ruins of Alterac and the town of Strahnbrad to find the most Iron deposits that you can. Players on the WoW database Wowhead have also reported that many Iron deposits can be found in the Shimmering Flats subzone in the Thousand Needles.

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.