How to get a free 34-slot bag in WoW Dragonflight

Throughout your adventures in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, lots of items will be handed to you in the form of rewards or loot. This will eventually fill your bag, requiring you to make an additional trip to the nearby clerks or the bank.

If you’d like to spend more time on the field, you’ll need the largest bags in the game, and the biggest one offers 34 slots at the time of writing.

Misty Satchel, a 34-slot bag in WoW Dragonflight, is available for free, and you’ll need to find it on the map to start using it.

How do you get a free 34-slot bag in WoW Dragonflight?

Make your way to the marked bridge in the image below.

Ride your dragon to the waterfall ahead of you.

You’ll enter a secret cave as you get closer to the waterfall.

Open the chest inside the hidden cave.

Pick up the Misty Satchel, the free 34-slot bag.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Alongside the 34-slot bag, players will also find a bit of Silver and Copper alongside some Dragon Isles Supplies.

Once you receive the bag, you can start using it through your inventory. If you’re looking to deck out your storage with multiple bags of similar size, you can also visit the Auction House since many players will be selling high-capacity bags there.

Not only a combination of bulky bags will give you more time on the field, but they will also come in handy during raids and dungeons as your inventory won’t fill with junk as quickly.