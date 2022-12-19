World First Sennarth raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Team Liquid quickly took firm control of the lead in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Race to World First immediately upon entering Vault of the Incarnates, making relatively quick work of the first four bosses.

While Sennarth, the Cold Breath took significantly longer than the first three bosses, the group was still able to take down the spider without wasting too much time. It only required 12 attempts for them to get their second World First kill of the tier.

From a composition standpoint, Liquid had about the same approach on Sennarth as they did to previous bosses. Sticking to two Warrior tanks and four healers, they didn’t have to make many adjustments from what has been their baseline raiding composition throughout the raid.

Related: Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First live tracker

Reigning RWF champions Echo came in with the same tank comp and four healers, but their healing composition was vastly different as they took advantage of having two geared Preservation Evokers.

Meanwhile, the two WoW teams took nearly identical DPS lineups. The primary difference between the two was that Echo took a second Havoc Demon Hunter and two Rogues, instead of three Rogues and one Demon Hunter.

Liquid Sennarth Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Mistweaver Monk

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

Holy Priest

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Assassination Rogue

Assassination Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Destruction Warlock

Fury Warrior

Echo Sennarth Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

DPS