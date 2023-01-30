A Fiery Soul is a crafting reagent in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that’s a necessary ingredient for certain items’ recipes. Notable recipes in which a Fiery Soul is needed include the Flaring Cowl, the Unstable Frostfire Belt, and others.

Fiery Souls are among the most intricate and monotonous reagents to obtain in Dragonflight. Tracking down a Fiery Soul is doable once you put all the steps together, although it’s going to take more than purchasing one from the auction house to get your hands on one.

Fiery Souls are found within the bodies of fire elementals across the Dragon Isles. To get one, you’ll have to capture the soul for yourself while having all the necessary tools at the ready. Here’s how to get a Fiery Soul in WoW: Dragonflight.

How to get a Fiery Soul from one of WoW’s fire elementals

To ensure you secure a Fiery Soul upon taking down a fire elemental, you’ll need to have two items in your bags: a Zapthrottle Soul Enhancer and an Empty Soul Cage. Luckily, both of those items can be purchased at the auction house. The Zapthrottle Soul Enhancer is crafted by players with the Engineering profession, and the Empty Soul Cage can be made by Jewelcrafters.

Once you have both of those items in your inventory (it may run you over 1,000 gold if you go through the auction house), you can head to any location in the Dragon Isles where powerful fire elementals can be found. The most reliable option is at the Vakthros Summit in the Azure Span at coordinates [79, 37]. The most reliable clusters of fire elementals can be found near the world boss Bazual.

Once arriving at the Vakthros Summit, engage a fire elemental in combat and start reducing its health pool until it reaches about 40 percent. Since you need to be channeling the Zapthrottle Soul Enhancer while the fire elemental dies, make an attempt to clear out the final 40 percent with damage-over-time spells, bleed effects, or summons—really anything in your kit that’s going to deal consistent damage while you channel.

Should you successfully down a fire elemental while channeling your Zapthrottle Soul Enhancer, you’ll see that the Empty Soul Cage you picked up earlier will transform into an “Encaged Fiery Soul.” After a 15-minute waiting period, that Engaged Fiery Soul will turn into a “Docile Fiery Soul,” which you can right-click on to turn it into the Fiery Soul you’ve been searching for this whole time.