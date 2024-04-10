How to craft Nightfin Soup in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Nightfin Soup is one of the strongest consumable items in World of Warcraft Classic and in WoW’s Season of Discovery. It is most desirable for the buff that it provides after consumption. Each time you eat Nightfin Soup, you gain a Mana Regeneration buff that causes your character to gain an extra eight Mana every five seconds. The buff lasts 10 minutes.

Nightfin Soup requires at least 35 to consume and a Cooking skill of at least 250 if you want to create it. Here’s how to make Nightfin Soup in WoW Classic—and why it’s so good.

Where to learn the recipe for Nightfin Soup in WoW Classic

Once you reach Cooking Level 250, you can head over to Steamwheedle Port in Tanaris. When you’re there, speak with a Goblin fisherman named Gikkix. He will sell you the recipe to learn how to create Nightfin Soup.

Nightfin Soup recipe

One Raw Nightfin Snapper

One Refreshing Spring Water

Nightfin Snapper can be fished up in many high-level zones such as Azshara, Felwood, Feralas, and others, but only when it’s nighttime for your server. Some fish (like the Midnight Salmon from the Battle for Azeroth expansion) only appear when the sun is down, and Nightfin Snapper falls into that category. If you’re having trouble fishing them up, you can always purchase Nightfin Snapper off the Auction House.

The recipe for Nightfin Soup can be purchased in Tanaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why is Nightfin Soup desirable in WoW Classic and WoW SoD?

Apart from being an objective of a Waylaid Supplies quest in Season of Discovery, Nightfin Soup is one of the best consumables that casters (both Healers and DPS) can bring with them to a dungeon or raid. The eight extra mana per five seconds that the soup provides is great for certain lengthy boss fights in the third phase of SoD, such as the Eranikus encounter in the Sunken Temple or the Stairs fight in Zul’Farrak.

This buff is particularly useful for casters finding themselves in long fights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s best about the Mana Regeneration buff applied from Nightfin Soup is that you don’t need to spend any time actually eating the soup to get the buff. You simply have to click on the Nightfin Soup in your inventory, and you’ll start regenerating Mana at a faster rate.

We recommend fully stocking up on Nightfin Soup if you’re going to be leveling or participating in any endgame content during phase three of the Season of Discovery.

