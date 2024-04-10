One WoW faction has an easier time in Sunken Temple, and it’s all because of this SoD ability

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three dropped on April 4, and players are slowly getting into the Sunken Temple raid. Raid compositions are crucial, especially this early in the patch. One faction has the upper hand when clearing Sunken Temple, and it’s because of a SoD ability.

More and more players have been complaining on WoW’s subreddit about Shamanistic Rage, a Shaman ability that reduces damage taken and refunds mana to them and their raid. What makes Shamanistic Rage so amazing is that, unlike other abilities in WoW Classic, it applies to all your raid members and not only players in your party. While the Shaman gets the full effect from this ability, others get 20 percent of their mana this player got from this source.

According to Warcraft Logs, players got roughly 26,000 mana back just from Shamanistic Rage during Dreamscythe and Weaver encounter in Sunken Temple. Currently, one average healer should have around 4,000 mana. Sunken Temple is a 20-man raid, and you should aim to have four healers to keep you alive and healthy during these encounters. So, if you divide 26,000 mana by four, you can see that each healer got 6,500 mana back. This is a bit more than one full mana bar.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a WoW veteran, you surely know how important mana management is during raid encounters. You must top players off, stay wary of your cooldowns, and manage your mana so you don’t go OOM in the middle of the fight. In WoW Classic, you can regenerate mana through Spirit and Mana-per-Five stats, but you can also stop casting for five seconds or more to regain it. I normally use different potions, runes, and other consumables and combine that with taking breaks from healing during encounters.

Because Alliance doesn’t have access to Shamanistic Rage, players are asking Blizzard Entertainment to nerf it. Holy Paladin Runes aren’t nearly as good as Shamanistic Rage, and if this continues, more and more players could be switching sides.

