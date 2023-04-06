How to convert your Forbidden Reach catch-up gear into tier sets in WoW Dragonflight

Friendship is over with catch-up gear, now tier sets are my best friend.

World of Warcraft moves at different speeds for all players. While some players will tag along with the story later in an expansion, others may have been there right from the get-go. When this is the case, latecomers will require all the help they can have to catch up with the players who have been grinding the expansion since its release.

That’s where getting catch-up gear comes into play. It allows players to quickly progress through challenges, dungeons, and early raids. Dragonflight isn’t an exception to this and players have been able to get up to speed with the story with the help of catch-up gear.

In addition to progressing faster, catch-up can also be converted into tier sets, a life-saver of a feature for players with numerous alternative characters.

How do you convert Forbidden Reach catch-up gear into tier sets in WoW Dragonflight?

Put the catch-up gear you don’t need into your inventory. Head to the Revival Catalyst located in Tyrhold, Thaldraszus, 59.53 53.71. Revival Catalyst will be next to Antuka, an NPC.

Players will be able to convert their catch-up gear to tier sets with Revival Catalyst in WoW Dragonflight. To complete this process, they’ll need Catalyst Charges, however, which can be earned from completing quests for Antuka. Converting one item will require one charge, and each character can hold up to six charges.

When you have Catalyst Charge ready, use the Revival Catalyst and click on the + button to navigate between the slots.