WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 finally has a release date

We're going to be returning to the Forbidden Reach very soon.

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, players will return to the Forbidden Reach, a zone previously only accessible to newly-created Dracthyr Evokers. The starting zone will open up to all max-level characters as a new questing hub in the mini-patch, which should sate players’ thirst for new content as Patch 10.1 approaches.

Today, Blizzard revealed the release date for Patch 10.0.7: March 21. In just two weeks’ time, players will have access to the Forbidden Reach and will be able to continue their adventures in the Dragon Isles.

The Forbidden Reach was the site of Raszageth’s prison, and it was there that she was let loose into the world to begin her quest to free the Incarnates and bring about a new age to all dragonkind. Although she met her demise in the Vault of the Incarnates, she did succeed in freeing her kin. It’s on the Forbidden Reach that the story of the Vault and Raszageth will continue.

Additionally, the Forbidden Reach is home to a new personalized instance called the Zskera Vault, which will serve as an independent game mode that contains different enemies and loot each weekly reset. The Zskera Vault is also where players will obtain the questline that allows them to unlock the Onyx Annulet, a powerful ring that can be socketed with unique gems called Primordial Stones.

WoW Patch 10.0.7 will also introduce several catch-up features to the game, including scaled-up gear faction envoys, which allow your characters to receive extra Renown with a certain Dragon Isles faction of your choosing.

Players can also expect class balance updates to come alongside Patch 10.0.7, and Paladin players should be on the lookout for a massive update to the Retribution spec.

WoW Patch 10.0.7 will release on March 21 following weekly maintenance, while Patch 10.1 is expected to go live later this year.