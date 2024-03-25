How to complete the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking dig in WoW Dragonflight

Flapping and Screaming is a Sniffenseeking objective introduced in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, and unlike other digs, you won’t really need to use the underground burrowing mechanic that’s so heavily featured elsewhere.

This dig takes place entirely above ground. But despite that, the clues for completing it aren’t entirely clear, and you’ll need to use an extra-action button that’s found within the cave where the dig takes place to navigate it.

Here’s how you can effectively open the glowing chest in the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking dig in WoW Dragonflight.

How to unlock the Glowing Chest in the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking dig

The first thing you’ll want to do when starting the Flapping and Screaming dig is to pick up the Critter Lasso on the ground next to Myrrit’s Backpack. It should be on the left side of the cave when you first spawn.

Then, use the extra action button provided to you by the lasso to wrangle a cave bat. There are plenty of bats in the cave, so don’t worry about not having one in range—you’ll always have the option to snag one. After you wrangle a bat, run around the cave with it for about 12 seconds, stopping periodically to let the bat’s screech shatter any crystals you come in contact with. Make sure you stand right next to a crystal and are facing it or else the bat’s screech might miss.

Run the bats into the crystals after you wrangle them with the extra-action button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the key that will open the glowing chest in the middle of the cave is to break the correct crystal that contains the glowing key. All told, you’ll likely have to wrangle about six bats before getting the key. We eventually received the key from the crystal all the way in the back of the room, along the wall directly across from where you enter the cave.

Once you’ve got the key, open the chest in the center of the room and feel free to leave whenever.

Keep in mind that there is a Treasurewhisker you can find inside the cave. For us, the mouse was along the right wall of the cave near the purple flowers. To spawn the Treasurewhisker, you’ll need to burrow with Myrrit and periodically dig into the ground, but this step is completely optional.

