Category:
World of Warcraft

How to complete the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking dig in WoW Dragonflight

Wrangle those bats for a chance at treasure.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 02:46 pm
Glowing Crystals in the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking Dig
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flapping and Screaming is a Sniffenseeking objective introduced in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, and unlike other digs, you won’t really need to use the underground burrowing mechanic that’s so heavily featured elsewhere. 

Recommended Videos

This dig takes place entirely above ground. But despite that, the clues for completing it aren’t entirely clear, and you’ll need to use an extra-action button that’s found within the cave where the dig takes place to navigate it. 

Here’s how you can effectively open the glowing chest in the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking dig in WoW Dragonflight

How to unlock the Glowing Chest in the Flapping and Screaming Sniffenseeking dig

The first thing you’ll want to do when starting the Flapping and Screaming dig is to pick up the Critter Lasso on the ground next to Myrrit’s Backpack. It should be on the left side of the cave when you first spawn. 

Then, use the extra action button provided to you by the lasso to wrangle a cave bat. There are plenty of bats in the cave, so don’t worry about not having one in range—you’ll always have the option to snag one. After you wrangle a bat, run around the cave with it for about 12 seconds, stopping periodically to let the bat’s screech shatter any crystals you come in contact with. Make sure you stand right next to a crystal and are facing it or else the bat’s screech might miss. 

Cave Bats flying around a purple crystal cave in WoW Dragonflight Sniffenseeking
Run the bats into the crystals after you wrangle them with the extra-action button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the key that will open the glowing chest in the middle of the cave is to break the correct crystal that contains the glowing key. All told, you’ll likely have to wrangle about six bats before getting the key. We eventually received the key from the crystal all the way in the back of the room, along the wall directly across from where you enter the cave. 

Once you’ve got the key, open the chest in the center of the room and feel free to leave whenever.

Keep in mind that there is a Treasurewhisker you can find inside the cave. For us, the mouse was along the right wall of the cave near the purple flowers. To spawn the Treasurewhisker, you’ll need to burrow with Myrrit and periodically dig into the ground, but this step is completely optional. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Are there squads in WoW Plunderstorm? Answered
Image of a player in WoW Plunderstorm casting Storm Archon.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Are there squads in WoW Plunderstorm? Answered
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 25, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD rolls on, near-imminent phase 3 launch date confirmed by Blizzard
The Altar of Storms in the Burning Steppes in WoW Classic surrounded by lava and rocks
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD rolls on, near-imminent phase 3 launch date confirmed by Blizzard
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Are there squads in WoW Plunderstorm? Answered
Image of a player in WoW Plunderstorm casting Storm Archon.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Are there squads in WoW Plunderstorm? Answered
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 25, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD rolls on, near-imminent phase 3 launch date confirmed by Blizzard
The Altar of Storms in the Burning Steppes in WoW Classic surrounded by lava and rocks
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD rolls on, near-imminent phase 3 launch date confirmed by Blizzard
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How long will WoW Plunderstorm last?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.