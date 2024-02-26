How to complete Stranglethorn Fever in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Stranglethorn Fever has a reputation for being a difficult quest in WoW Classic. This level 40 quest requires you to loot the Heart of Mokk from a great white gorilla called “Mokk the Savage,” who can only be summoned by a witch doctor deep in the jungles of Stranglethorn Vale.

Recommended Videos

Stranglethorn Fever is particularly infamous due to the wave-based combat that’s attached to it. If anything, the quest is more of a test of endurance than anything else as you’ll have to stave off several waves of apes in a small, solitary location before you even get the chance to fight Mokk.

Thankfully for WoW players, there’s almost always another person farming mobs or trying to complete Stranglethorn Fever themselves, especially if you’re on a high-population server. On every character I’ve completed this quest with, I’ve been helped by other players in the local area. But that might be a pure coincidence, and not everyone can bank on being that lucky.

Stranglethorn Fever in WoW Classic: Full quest guide

Find the Witch Doctor to summon Mokk the Savage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stranglethorn Fever begins with Fin Fizracket, a dying goblin in Booty Bay who requires the Heart of Mokk to cure his ails. He tasks you with finding Witch Doctor Unbagwa deep in the jungle and summoning Mokk the Savage. Bringing the heart back to Fin so he can eat it is the only way to relieve him of a deadly virus known as “Stranglethorn Fever.”

Witch Doctor Unbagwa can be tracked down in a location known as the Spirit Den, deep in the back of Mistvale Valley in Stranglethorn Vale. He’s inside a cave at the top of a hill that’s path begins at coordinates [34, 64]. Once you arrive in the cave, speak with Witch Doctor Unbagwa to summon Mokk and begin the wave-based combat required for Stranglethorn Fever.

Mokk the Savage can be summoned in Mistvale Valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stranglethorn Fever will task you with facing off against three waves of apes, each of whom ranges between levels 37 and 43. These Enraged Silverback Gorillas will run up the path toward the cave until, eventually, the final wave features Mokk the Savage leading the charge.

Tip: If you have any healing spells in your arsenal, use them to keep Witch Doctor Unbagwa alive as he’ll help you in combat against the apes.

It is OK for Witch Doctor Unbagwa to die in battle, but only after he’s summoned the final wave of apes. You won’t lose credit for the quest if the troll NPC perishes against Mokk the Savage. As long as the final “boss” of this quest, Mokk, is summoned by the Witch Doctor, you’ll be able to kill him and loot the Heart of Mokk, which you can bring back to Fin Fizracket in Booty Bay to complete the quest.