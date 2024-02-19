WoW SoD: How to get the Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two introduces a new free-for-all PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale. You can earn one of two new faction-specific mounts if you kill enough players during the Blood Moon.

Before you get the Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic SoD

Golden Sabercat. Image via Wowhead Mottled Blood Raptor. Image via Wowhead

Before you even attempt to get the new Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW SoD, here are a few things you need to do:

Reach max level (level 40)

(level 40) Have decent gear

Join a full five-person group

Be ready to die a lot

To earn the new Stranglethorn Vale mounts, you need to kill a lot of players. You can only do this during the Blood Moon PvP event. Unlike Battle for Ashenvale in phase one, the Blood Moon is a free-for-all PvP event where almost anything goes; you should definitely be max level if you want to stand a chance.

Being in a raid group gives you a huge debuff, but you can still join a regular five-man group. To give you the highest chances of survival, bring a dedicated healer. The event is an absolute bloodbath, so be prepared to die a lot, and try not to get discouraged.

How to get Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic SoD

Mai’zin sells all Blood Moon PvP items. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mount vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get one of the two Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic SoD, trade one Gold Blood Coin to Mai’zin outside the Gurubashi Arena.

To get a Gold Blood Coin, you need 100 Silver Blood Coins

To get a single Silver Blood Coin, you need 100 Copper Blood Coins

To get a single Copper Blood Coin, you need to trade 100 Blood of the Blood Loa at one of the Blood Altars during the Blood Moon PvP event

To get Blood of the Blood Loa (it acts as a debuff), you need to kill other players during the Blood Moon PvP event

You get around five Blood of the Blood Loa per player kill

I know this is a lot to take in, and I don’t blame you if you get discouraged. You need to kill an absurd number of players to get a Gold Blood Coin. Even though you can get some Silver and Copper Blood Coins for doing quests during the event, you’ll need to kill a lot of players along the way.

My advice is to wait for a patch. WoW players are complaining about the Blood Moon event, and there’s a good chance Blizzard will patch it and make it more fun. The developer will hopefully increase the amount of Blood of the Blood Loa you receive and lower the price of the Stranglethorn mounts, so sit tight.