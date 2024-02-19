Category:
WoW SoD: How to get the Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You’ll need to kill a lot of players in WoW.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 19, 2024 06:45 am
Gurubashi Arena in WoW viewed from a spectator seat
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two introduces a new free-for-all PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale. You can earn one of two new faction-specific mounts if you kill enough players during the Blood Moon.

Before you get the Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic SoD

Before you even attempt to get the new Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW SoD, here are a few things you need to do:

  • Reach max level (level 40)
  • Have decent gear
  • Join a full five-person group
  • Be ready to die a lot

To earn the new Stranglethorn Vale mounts, you need to kill a lot of players. You can only do this during the Blood Moon PvP event. Unlike Battle for Ashenvale in phase one, the Blood Moon is a free-for-all PvP event where almost anything goes; you should definitely be max level if you want to stand a chance.

Being in a raid group gives you a huge debuff, but you can still join a regular five-man group. To give you the highest chances of survival, bring a dedicated healer. The event is an absolute bloodbath, so be prepared to die a lot, and try not to get discouraged.

How to get Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic SoD

To get one of the two Stranglethorn Vale mounts in WoW Classic SoD, trade one Gold Blood Coin to Mai’zin outside the Gurubashi Arena.

  • To get a Gold Blood Coin, you need 100 Silver Blood Coins 
  • To get a single Silver Blood Coin, you need 100 Copper Blood Coins
  • To get a single Copper Blood Coin, you need to trade 100 Blood of the Blood Loa at one of the Blood Altars during the Blood Moon PvP event
  • To get Blood of the Blood Loa (it acts as a debuff), you need to kill other players during the Blood Moon PvP event
  • You get around five Blood of the Blood Loa per player kill

I know this is a lot to take in, and I don’t blame you if you get discouraged. You need to kill an absurd number of players to get a Gold Blood Coin. Even though you can get some Silver and Copper Blood Coins for doing quests during the event, you’ll need to kill a lot of players along the way. 

My advice is to wait for a patch. WoW players are complaining about the Blood Moon event, and there’s a good chance Blizzard will patch it and make it more fun. The developer will hopefully increase the amount of Blood of the Blood Loa you receive and lower the price of the Stranglethorn mounts, so sit tight.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.