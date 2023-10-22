How to complete Deep Ocean, Vast Sea in WoW Classic

Deep Ocean, Vast Sea is one of WoW Classic’s most sneakily difficult early quests, but not because you’re going to be facing off against any elite enemies or fiercely packed-together mobs. You’ll be squaring up against one of WoW’s most fearsome foes in order to complete this quest: the game’s breath meter.

Deep Ocean, Vast Sea takes place almost entirely underwater, and it’s extremely easy to run out of breath and drown to death if you don’t pace yourself correctly while attempting it. The quest tasks you with retrieving the captain’s logs out of two lockboxes from two ships that were lost at the bottom of the sea, and while the two ships are relatively easy to reach, they’re infested with Murlocs, presenting another element of difficulty.

Here’s how to collect the two lockboxes from the Silver Dawning and the MIst’s Veil and successfully complete Deep Ocean, Vast Sea in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic: Deep Ocean, Vast Sea quest guide

Deep Ocean, Vast Sea can be picked up from Gorbold Steelhand in Auberdine at level 13. The dwarf asks you to head off the coast of Darkshore and collect two lockboxes from two separate ships: the Silver Dawning and the Mist’s Veil. Both of these ships are found at the bottom of the ocean, and the quest will require you to hold your breath for an intense amount of time if you want to successfully complete it.

WoW Classic’s breath meter has a duration of 60 seconds, and when that timer runs out, you’ll start to drown and lose health at an extremely rapid pace. In order to ensure you don’t drown while completing this quest, it’s mandatory that you come up for a bit of air and reset your breath bar between your journeys to the two ships. Stopping for combat with a Murloc during this quest could trip you up and extend your underwater trip by a few seconds, so make sure you have the extra seconds in your budget. It’s easy to run out of breath if you don’t play through this quest borderline perfectly.

Both of the lockboxes you’ll need in order to complete this quest can be found at the back end of the two respective ships. You can swim through holes in the sides of each ship in order to reach them, but you’ll need to make sure that you avoid every confrontation with a mob that you can while down there. It’s very easy to get roped into combat during this quest, and if you do happen to engage an enemy, you’re likely better off swimming back up to the surface out of the mob’s aggro range than you are trying to beat them in an underwater duel.

If you’re a Hardcore WoW Classic player, the threat of death is always going to be looming in the back of your mind, and death by drowning is surprisingly more popular than you think. This quest has a bit of a reputation for taking Hardcore WoW players’ souls, so if you don’t feel comfortable completing it, you should probably look for alternative experience sources.

