How to complete Bleeding Hearts quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight adds another lore-rich chapter to the game’s storyline. As more time passes in the expansion, Blizzard rolls out more content for players to explore, and doing so would be less than ideal without all the quests on the map.

Most of the challenges are presented in the form of quest lines, each inviting players on small adventures. The Bleeding Hearts quest line features a total of three tasks, and it’s one of the faster ones in the game.

How do you complete the Bleeding Hearts quest in WoW Dragonflight?

Interact with Szareth in Thaldraszus to start the Bleeding Hearts quest.

Make your way to the Isolated Cave, which will be located toward the east of where you talked with Szareth.

The cave is located close to the river below, and you’ll need to interact with the chest inside to deliver the potions.

Head outside of the cave and climb up to the Gelikyr Infirmary which will be right above you.

Interact with the chest near the Infirmary’s entrance to deliver the potions.

Once you deliver the final batch of potions, you’ll need to speak with Timetender Athekk, who will also be inside the Infirmary.

Upon completing this quest, you will have helped Szareth in their efforts to heal everyone while earning 100 Accord Reputation and some pocket change. Before getting to the Bleeding Hearts quest, you’ll need to complete “Curiosity’s Price” and “Every Life Counts.”

Considering the landscape of the current map, players will need the assistance of their dragons to quickly move around while completing quests. The dragons in question can also be customized with various appearance-changing items.