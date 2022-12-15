How to get the Black Scales Highland Drake in WoW Dragonflight

Each World of Warcraft expansion dazzles the game’s vast mechanics with a new one. Dragonflight introduced Dragonriding to the game, and it has become one of the trademarks of the latest expansion.

As players try their best to master the fine art of Dragonriding to stay up in the air as much as possible, customizing the drakes is another aspect that you may want to dive into so you can fly a distinguishable dragon in the skies.

Changing your dragon’s appearance won’t be easy, however, since some of the best-looking additions will be locked behind quests or tasks.

How to unlock the Black Scales Highland Drake customization in WoW Dragonflight

Choose between Wrathion and Sabellian to support.

Start completing quests to collect reputation for your chosen party.

Earn enough reputation to achieve “True Friend” status.

Purchase the Black Scales Highland Drake customization for 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth from Lorena Belle or Samia Inkling, the two vendors of Wrathion and Sabellian, respectively.

Collecting the required reputation doesn’t have to be a lonely path either. Players can use the in-game party finder system and search for “Key 2×4” or “Obsidian Key Farm” to find other players who are also looking to unlock styles for their Dragon.

These farms will allow players to stack up on keys that can be redeemed for reputation. If you happen to find an active party, collecting keys will be faster than completing challenges, as some will require you to do research.