Fresh WoW Dragonflight leaks point to Dragonriding Cups coming to other continents

There’s nothing better in World of Warcraft Dragonflight than Dragonriding races—the wind in your hair, the adrenaline rush if you’ll make it in time for gold, and the fun you have along the way as you conquer the most challenging courses. The good news is that you have a lot to look forward to in Patch 10.2 because it seems the races are coming to other continents.

According to datamining from Wowhead on Sept. 12, players can expect new Dragonriding races: Outland Cup, Northrend Cup, Pandaria Cup, and Broken Isles Cup. These events will, most likely, follow the patterns of Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms Cup and will only last a couple of weeks before being removed.

The datamined schedule for these events looks as follows:

Outland Cup – Jan. 11 to 25, 2024

Northrend Cup – April 11 to 25, 2024

Pandaria Cup – July 11 to 25, 2024

Broken Isles Cup – Oct. 11 to 25, 2024

Outland could be the next venue for Dragonriding races. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Essentially, we could be getting a new cup every three months, especially because the Kalimdor Cup takes place in August, the Eastern Kingdoms Cup is coming in October, and the next big event is quite possibly scheduled for January. It’s also important to note that Dragonriding cups normally go live a couple of weeks after a new patch, so I can only assume the next patch, after 10.2, will be slightly earlier than Outland Cup in January.

Besides this, the event will probably come with unique rewards only obtainable during the event, and Blizzard might even spice this up with new types of races, especially because players have become masters of the sky.

It’s also quite possible we’ll have Dragonriding cups rotating on a regular basis because Kalimdor Cup, the first iteration of the event, has a tentative date on the PTR—Jan. 9 to 23, 2025.

