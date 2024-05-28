Forget your WoW dungeon solos. One MoP Remix player did theirs in less than 50 seconds

A World of Warcraft player has seemingly set the bar for impressive solo dungeon runs during the Mists of Pandaria Remix event, warping through the Temple of the Jade Serpent from start to finish in a total of just 49 seconds.

Recommended Videos

The player, a Reddit user named Conzil, posted their speedrun of the dungeon to the WoW subreddit and was immediately met with an outpouring of awe and wonder from the community.

There are many things noteworthy about this run, apart from the fact that it was done in just 49 seconds. The most intriguing factor on the surface is definitely the character’s level: 20. The max level in Mists of Pandaria Remix is 70, so to see this done with access to fewer abilities and baseline stats is undeniably impressive.

The reason they were level 20 was because the run was done on a free-to-play account, and trial characters in WoW famously can’t go past level 20. But the workaround that Conzil found was within the mechanics of the Cloak of Infinite Potential, a piece of armor that gains infinitely stacking stats upon completing activities in both the open-world and instanced content during the MoP Remix event. According to Conzil, the cloak worn by their level 20 character had 10.166 Threads of Time at the time of the dungeon run. Conzil attributed their high thread count to five strategies: “Dailies, Dungeons, AoE farm, Achievements, Rares,” they said on Reddit.

Conzil did not kill any unnecessary trash mobs during their run and only elected to take down the ones needed to spawn the third and fourth bosses of the dungeon, Liu Flameheart and the Sha of Doubt.

If you want to take off any points for effectiveness during this run, it can be on the basis of not actually beating every boss in the instance. Conzil purposefully left out the right side of the dungeon, skipping over the brutally tedious Lorewalker Stonestep encounter. Had they elected to actually complete the dungeon front to back instead of going for an “any-percent” type of run, they likely would have added a whole extra minute for their efforts when you account for not only combat but travel between Point A and Point B.

The Temple of the Jade Serpent is one of the most recognizable and well-liked dungeons in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conzil pulled off this accomplishment with a Windwalker Monk (a passively fast class that has a ton of active mobility abilities) and is already planning on improving their time by creating a Demon Hunter in the future. They noted that they currently only have a Monk on their Remix account. “Sadly [Demon Hunter] or Druid is gonna dominate speedrunning [in] most of these dungeons, so I might have to reroll,” they said.

“With certain classes you can actually skip the first boss and go directly to the third boss, cutting out more time by climbing a tree and going over the wall from the starting area,” one player recommended in the comments of the Reddit thread.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled frequently for developments in the rapidly evolving Temple of the Jade Serpent speedrunning meta that’s beginning to spawn in a subset of the WoW community.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more