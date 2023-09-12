Echo’s Naowh slams ‘horrible’ WoW Dragonflight affix and calls for changes

No matter how fun a World of Warcraft season might be, there are always weeks when I’ll take a break from Mythic+ dungeons, mainly because of the affixes. Echo’s tank, Robin “Naowh” Gabay is taking a break from pushing keys this week, and it’s all because of one “horrible” affix.

On Sept. 11, Naowh admitted he has had zero motivation to log into Dragonflight and complete Mythic+ keys because of the Sanguine affix.

Am I the only one who had zero motivation to log onto retail this week and do keys? Sanguine is such a horrible affix, I feel @WarcraftDevs have done a fantastic job balancing most of them but sanguine could use a rework. — Naowh // Robin (@Naowhxd) September 11, 2023

Although this affix was changed with Dragonflight season two, Naowh thinks it’s overdue for a rework. Sanguine, first introduced in Shadowlands, is mainly the tank’s problem because all defeated enemies leave a puddle on the ground that deals damage to players and heals mobs standing in it.

Before Dragonflight season two kicked off, Blizzard changed Mythic+ affixes, and Sanguine was on the list of changes with puddles now lasting only for 12 seconds, instead of the original 20. Other than that, Sanguine was moved to higher Mythic+ keystones—starting from level +14.

But this clearly wasn’t enough for Naowh as he’s now suggesting a crucial tweak to how the affix should work:

“An idea would be to change it from percent heal to a flat amount that stops scaling on 20 just like spiteful, so healing a boss or special mob won’t make you hate your life,” Naowh said.

Other streamers pitched in suggesting tweaks should limit mobs’ healing to only 25 percent of their health, and some players even think it would be good to make mobs immune to damage while in Sanguine Ichor, but without the healing effects.

To this, Echo’s Mike “Gingi” Djebbara replied there should be a delay before this effect triggers, “otherwise you would only be able to kill 1 mob at a time during sanguine until you run out of each individual pool.”

Roberto “Towelliee” Garcia also joined the discussion, saying he was never a fan of this affix and that it was supposed to have been removed by now, especially because there are a lot of caster mobs.

Never liked Sanguine. Was hoping it would have been removed by now. Think they just need to keep reducing the time it is up. There are so many mobs now that cast/throw but can't be gripped etc and just stand in it. — Towelliee (@towelthetank) September 11, 2023

In the end, I’d say Sanguine is a bit outdated affix and could definitely use an update with the next big patch, Patch 10.2. The affix has, more or less, been in the same state for years now and it’s simply not interactive enough for the rest of the group whereas tanks struggle to deal with it.

About the author