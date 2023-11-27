Does WoW Classic Season of Discovery have Alliance Shamans and Horde Paladins?

Season of Discovery is changing so many features, but is it tweaking class and race restrictions?

One of the best restrictions in World of Warcraft Classic is that there are no Alliance Shamans or Horde Paladins. But is this also true in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, a seasonal server which acts as Blizzard Entertainment’s new take on the original game?

WoW Classic is known for having rigorous class and race restrictions, namely with Shamans limited to the Horde and Paladins to the Alliance. This hasn’t changed for the rerelease of WoW Classic in 2019 nor for the Season of Mastery.

So, can you create Alliance Shamans and Horde Paladins in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

No, WoW Classic Season of Discovery doesn’t allow you to create either Alliance Shamans or Horde Paladins. The old class and race restrictions are still in place, but you can try out new class and role combinations like Rogue tanks and Mage healers.

Will Alliance Shamans and Horde Paladins be available later in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

It’s quite possible Blizzard will add Alliance Shamans and Horde Paladins further down the road. Season of Discovery is supposed to have three additional updates after the release, and one of them will introduce dual spec as a core feature. So, I’d say it’s not entirely impossible.

Blizzard, time and time again, has said its goal to preserve the spirit of WoW Classic as a game. Precisely because of that, the devs are avoiding making large-scale changes that would compromise the game and ruin the overall experience.

Best races for Alliance Shamans and Horde Paladins in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Dwarves would make perfect Shamans. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If Blizzard ever added Alliance Shamans and Horde Paladins in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, the perfect races would be Dwarves and Undead, respectively. In retail, Dwarves are already WoW Shamans, so lore-wise it would suit them. Likewise, the Undead would be perfect candidates, and I still can’t believe this hasn’t been introduced for them. When you think about it, the Undead are just dead Humans and can wield the Light as a force. So, while we’re seeing Undead Priests, there are no Undead Paladins.

Hopefully, this will change in one of the future Season of Discovery updates.