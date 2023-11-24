All class and role combinations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery is the same old World of Warcraft Classic, but with a couple of spicy twists like more abilities, special discoveries, and new roles for old classes like Warlock tanks. Warlocks aren’t alone—other classes are getting new roles in Season of Discovery as well.

The core feature of the latest season of WoW Classic, Season of Discovery, are Runes or new abilities that are tied to your gear. Runes are separate from talent trees, and this means you can mix and match new abilities as you please, as long as you unlock them. They are the main reason why the new roles are available for some specs, especially given the fact that talent trees remain intact in Season of Discoveries.

So, here are all the class and role combinations available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Available class and role combinations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Role Class DPS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Healer ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Tank ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

What are the new class and role combinations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery? Classes are getting a ton of new abilities. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Essentially, the only new class and role combinations are tank Warlocks, Shamans, and Rogues, as well as Mage healers. The rest have essentially stayed the same, even though the Runes make some specs like Retribution Paladin have finally become a viable option for both PvP and PvE. Related When does WoW Classic: Season of Discovery release? WoW Classic Season of Discovery: Discoveries, level-banded content, Runes, raids and release date

Thankfully, Season of Discovery is supposed to get dual spec in one of the future updates, and this will make switching between specs and roles drastically cheaper and simpler. Besides all that, respeccing costs less gold in the new season.

Tip: You can change your spec by visiting any class trainer.

Season of Discovery is meant to encourage you to experiment and see the old game from a new perspective, and that’s why Blizzard introduced new roles for these classes. I’ll definitely try out the new tanking Shaman spec just for fun, and I really hope it turns out to be a good one.