Do you need a new client to play WoW Season of Discovery?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is knocking on our doors, and many players are wondering if they need a new client to play this unique game mode.

Season of Discovery is just like WoW Classic but with a new twist and a couple of special additions that will make you fall in love in Azeroth all over again. Since this is such a historic moment for all Classic WoW players, it’s only natural they want to be as ready as possible, preloading the game and downloading a new client, if possible.

Here’s the answer to the question that’s surely been worrying you—do you need a new client to enter Season of Discovery and play it?

Do you need to download and install a new client to play WoW Season of Discovery?

This is what the Season of Discovery launcher looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily for you, you don’t need a new client to play Season of Discovery. The same old Battle.net launcher will run WoW Classic for you. If you don’t have Battle.net installed on your PC, you can download it here or via the official Blizzard Entertainment site. All you need to have downloaded and installed is WoW Classic and active game time or subscription.

Once you’ve ticked that box, follow our comprehensive guide on how exactly you can play WoW Season of Discovery and you’ll be surrounded with your friends and guildmates in no time.

Do you need to buy Dragonflight or The War Within to play WoW Season of Discovery?

No, you don’t need to buy Dragonflight or the future expansion, The War Within, to play Season of Discovery. Season of Discovery is a part of WoW Classic and it’s free to download as long as you have a subscription or game time.

You can purchase The War Within Epic Edition if you want an additional 30 days of game time, but it’s not mandatory.