Dawn of the Infinite is fixing some of the most-hated megadungeon features in WoW Patch 10.1.5

Dawn of the Infinite is the first World of Warcraft Dragonflight megadungeon, and it’s coming to the game later this year with Patch 10.1.5. While it will be a traditional megadungeon by definition, in reality, it will be far from that with Blizzard Entertainment using this as an opportunity to fix some of the most-hated features.

In an interview on the For Azeroth! podcast on June 15, associate game director Morgan Dayn and senior encounter designer Stephen Cavallaro revealed there will be no attunement quest for this megadungeon, meaning you can jump straight into the dungeon when it releases.

Besides that, the gear that drops in this new stunning megadungeon will be of high-end Heroic-item-level value, so it will be more than worth doing. Unfortunately, they didn’t say if this gear will be upgradeable or not.

Unlike previous megadungeons, which would become available for queuing only later in the expansion, Dawn of the Infinite will be split into two Heroic dungeons in Patch 10.1.7 and it will join the Mythic+ dungeon rotation in season three.

Finally, Dawn of the Infinite will have huge lore implications and it will move the story forward. Normally, megadungeons like Mechagon and Tazavesh are entirely separated from the main storyline. This megadungeon will bring a conclusion to one of two main narratives in Dragonflight– the Infinite Dragonflight and Chromie trying to stop Nozdormu’s transformation in Murozond.

In a nutshell, Dawn of the Infinite is breaking all megadungeon conventions and it definitely has the potential to stick around in our memory as one of the best dungeons of all time, at least for me.

