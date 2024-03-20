Category:
Can you use addons in WoW Plunderstorm?

I'm lost without my addons!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:56 am
WoW troll dressed in pirate gear
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm is the latest addition to the franchise, giving you a taste of your favorite game but as a battle royale. Addons play such a huge role in WoW that many wonder if you can use them in Plunderstorm.

Each WoW player uses different addons depending on their preferences, but most of the player base uses Questie, DBM, Details!, and WeakAura because of the perks they offer. I’m used to playing WoW with addons, and it’s hard to imagine my UI without them. Either way, Plunderstorm is a separate game mode and players are curious if they can use addons while playing it.

Can you use addons in WoW Plunderstorm? – Answered

No, you can’t use addons in Plunderstorm. Even though the basic UI isn’t ideal, it’s still adequate. It’s not over-cluttered with unnecessary elements and has a familiar feel to what you’re used to in WoW.

WoW Pluderstorm UI
Plunderstorm UI is quite similar to WoW‘s. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your spells and chat can be found at the bottom of the screen. The map is in the upper right corner, and below it, you’ll see the current status of the storm, how much Plunder you collected, and any additional objectives that might be available at that time.

Will addons be available later in WoW Plunderstorm?

Plunderstorm is a limited-time mode, so I doubt Blizzard will add addons this time around. If this experiment turns out to be a success and Plunderstorm returns in the future, there’s a chance it could come with addon support.

This is just speculation, and I suggest enjoying the new battle royale mode while you can. Remember, each match grants you reputation with Keg Leg’s Crew. There are 40 levels of Renown with this faction, and the rewards you get from them apply to Dragonflight or Wrath of the Lich King Classic (and later Cataclysm Classic).

