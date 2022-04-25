Can you pre-order World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Blizzard recently unveiled details regarding the next expansion coming to World of Warcraft. But unlike previous expansions, players will have to wait a little while before ordering the new content.

There is no set release date for WoW’s new expansion, Dragonflight, and unlike previous expansions, Blizzard did not immediately make pre-order bundles available for the new content.

You cannot yet pre-order World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

This could have something to do with the developer not having a strong idea of exactly when the expansion will be released. During the most recent Race to World First, Blizzard announced that while Sepulcher of the First Ones was the final raid of the expansion, there would be a fourth season for Mythic Keystones that would include dungeons from previous expansions.

The announcement set an expectation that it may be a while before the upcoming expansion is ready for players.

When Blizzard unveiled the cinematic trailer for Shadowlands in 2019, pre-orders were immediately available and the developer said that the game would be ready in 2020.

There were three different digital editions available for pre-purchase: Base, Heroic, and Epic. The base edition came with Shadowlands. The Heroic version came with a character boost as well as a mount and a questline that unlocked a cosmetic set. The Epic edition included everything from the Heroic bundle with a few more cosmetics and 30 days of game time.

When Dragonflight pre-orders become available, there will likely be a similar tiered set of bundles available for players with prices ranging from $40 to 80.