Can you group up in WoW Classic Hardcore?

Grouping up in WoW Classic has been a pillar of the game since its inception all the way back in 2004. Group content is unavoidable in WoW, but in the Hardcore version of the game, there are definitely some stigmas that come along with it.

Hardcore players often like to play solo, and in the community-run version of the Hardcore game mode, grouping up was heavily discouraged.

Luckily, any community-imposed restrictions on grouping aren’t a factor in the official Hardcore WoW servers, and you can freely group up with players while you try to complete your deathless run to 60. Here’s everything you should know about the grouping system in WoW Classic Hardcore.

Can you group up for dungeons in WoW Classic Hardcore?

The short answer here is yes. Dungeons are enabled on Classic Hardcore servers, however, there’s a catch. You can only complete dungeons once per day until you hit level 60. Dungeons have a daily lockout attached to them on Hardcore servers, preventing players from grouping up together and spamming the same dungeons over and over again for experience.

Restrictions: Official WoW Classic Hardcore rules explained: Deaths, PvP, dungeons, and more

Are there level restrictions on grouping in Hardcore WoW?

The Deadmines have been through some changes, but are still iconic. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To prevent run boosting or selling, official Hardcore servers have a rule in place where you can only group for dungeons with players who are within a similar level bracket as you. This rule discourages players from running through dungeons and gobbling up experience while one high-level player mows down enemies.

There are no restrictions on grouping in the open world, though.

Is solo self-found a thing in WoW Classic Hardcore?

During the community edition of WoW Classic Hardcore, a popular playstyle known as “solo self-found” (SSF) came to fruition. This playstyle completely disallowed the use of grouping and trading and forced players to go about their journey to level 60 completely on their own. In the official version of the game mode, this playstyle is available for you to try out, but not officially. There is no “on switch” for SSF mode, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pursue a completely solo playstyle.

In a future version of Classic Hardcore, players will have the option to enable a self-found mode, which renders your character unable to trade, send mail, or use the Auction House. This feature was confirmed in an interview with the WoW Classic Hardcore devs conducted by WoW content creator Savix.

About the author