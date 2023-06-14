Blizzard is reportedly ruining one of Dragonflight’s best features in Patch 10.1.5

The Trading Post, alongside Dragonriding, has been one of the best features World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced. What’s not to love about Trading Post— it brings back favorite appearances and mounts, and it’s purely based on the effort you put in. This, however, might change in Patch 10.1.5.

According to Wowhead’s datamining of Patch 10.1.5 from June 13, Trader’s Tender, the main currency used to purchase goodies from the Trading Post is coming to Blizzard Entertainment’s shop.

Essentially, Wowhead found Trader’s Tender shop bundles that have a specific number of coins assigned to them. Although this doesn’t have to necessarily mean it will end in the Battle.net shop, the odds of us seeing this precious currency sold for real money are really high.

One of the biggest charms of Trading Posts, at least for me, was that it was based on everything you do in the game and not on how much money you make in reality. Besides, the unique monthly challenges were always a fun way to spend my weekends.

Since WoW’s subreddit page is down due to the Reddit blackout protest, the outrage from fans has moved to various Discord servers. One of the most popular WoW streamers, Asmongold commented on the change saying he “fucking hates this and it’s ridiculous for a game that has micro-transactions and a [subscription] fee.”

“Blizzard has clearly thrown in the towel in regard to caring about the integrity of the game,” added Asmongold.

Remember, this change is not set in stone and it still hasn’t been confirmed by Blizzard. Hopefully, this will be reverted before Patch 10.1.5 goes live later in the summer of 2023.

